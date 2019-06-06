Michael Flynn Abruptly Fires His Lawyers

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has fired his lawyers, signaling a potential change in his legal strategy as he awaits sentencing in the special counsel’s probe.

Robert Kelner, a partner at Covington & Burling, said in a court filing Thursday that Flynn terminated their arrangement and has already hired new lawyers.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017 to making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24, 2017 regarding his conversations with Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn cooperated extensively with the special counsel’s probe.

He was interviewed by the special counsel’s office 17 times on a variety of topics, including his work on the Trump campaign and during the presidential transition period.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back at Reported ‘Prison’ Comment: ‘Nervous Nancy Pelosi Is a Disgrace’

Flynn has also cooperated with federal prosecutors investigating his consulting firm’s work for the Turkish government.

Flynn is expected to testify at a trial for his former business partner, Bijan Rafiekian, that is expected to start next month.

It is not clear why Flynn is replacing Covington & Burling as counsel. Kelner declined comment.

A source close to Flynn told The Daily Caller News Foundation that a statement is likely to be released in the coming days.

Flynn has laid low since being fired as national security adviser on Feb. 14, 2017.

While his legal team has counseled him to avoid the public spotlight, Flynn’s family members and friends have urged a more aggressive public response to the special counsel’s probe.

Flynn was to be sentenced in the special counsel’s investigation on Dec. 18.

But Flynn and Kelner asked for a delay in sentencing after Judge Emmet Sullivan, who handled Flynn’s case, berated him just before he was about to impose a sentence.

The special counsel’s office had recommended a jail sentence of between zero and six months for Flynn. Sullivan accused Flynn of betraying his country, saying that “arguably, you sold your country out.”

RELATED: The White House Just Escalated Its Subpoena Standoff with House Democrats

Another development in Flynn’s case came last Thursday, when Sullivan released a transcript of a voicemail that one of President Trump’s former lawyers, John Dowd, left for Kelner in November 2017, shortly before Flynn decided to enter a plea agreement with the special counsel.

A partial transcript of the voice mail was included in the special counsel’s report. But the full transcript showed that the special counsel’s team left key context out of the transcript.

Dowd accused Robert Mueller, the former special counsel, of smearing his reputation by publishing only a portion of the transcript.

He said the partial transcript implied that he was trying to pressure Flynn and Kelner not to cooperate with the special counsel.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.