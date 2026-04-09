Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore argued in a Tuesday blog post that the Americans are the “bad guys” in the war with Iran, while the Persians created “one of the greatest civilizations this planet has ever seen.”

In his post titled “The Apocalypse is Here,” Moore accused President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of threatening a “holocaust” against Iran and reminded his readers that the U.S. was the only nation ever to use nuclear weapons in battle, which it did to end World War II with strikes on Japan.

“America, a country 250 years old, and the only nation sick and violent enough to have ever used a nuclear weapon, in partnership with Israel, a nation younger than Mick Jagger and Bugs Bunny, and the only nuclear armed nation in its region, are on the verge of wiping one of the oldest civilizations off the map,” Moore wrote.

Apparently, the “Fahrenheit 9/11” documentarian was suggesting the U.S. and Israel are willing to go nuclear against Iran. He must have missed that the whole point of the war was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, so it could make good on its oft-repeated threat to wipe Israel off the map.

“We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!” Moore asserted.

“[O]ur leaders and our media are stupid enough to keep asking questions like ‘why do they hate us?’ Hate us?! They don’t hate US! WE HATE THEM!” he added.

The Iranian regime is the one that has been for decades chanting “Death to America,” which it refers to as the “Great Satan,” and “Death to Israel,” which it calls the “Little Satan.”

It’s safe to say neither the U.S. nor Israel has any intention of going nuclear against Iran, or they would have done so already. Both ideally want to see a regime change, with a secular one taking over that is willing to live at peace with its neighbors in the region and the world.

For decades, Iran has been funding terrorist organizations in the region, like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, whose sole mission is to destroy Israel. And through its proxies, Tehran is also responsible for the deaths and maimings of thousands of Americans.

If Iran had not engaged in this conduct, while actively pursuing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, the U.S. and Israel would have had no reason to strike Iran.

Nonetheless, Moore wrote, “Weeks after an illegal, immoral, unjustified attack by America and Israel, America’s terrorist Commander-in-Chief – not satisfied with just killing hundreds of schoolgirls at an elementary school, bombing universities, medical centers, and civilian infrastructure – now wants to go for it all.”

Moore is clearly refusing to address the fact that the Iranian government just a few months ago gunned down tens of thousands of its own citizens, who dared to take to the streets and protest the regime’s oppressive, destructive policies.

NEW FOOTAGE EXPOSES SCALE OF IRAN’S JANUARY UPRISING Massive crowds heard chanting “DEATH TO THE DICTATOR” in Karaj, Iran. Only now surfacing after regime-imposed internet blackouts kept the country in the dark and concealed the true scale of unrest. pic.twitter.com/mm3WVAP8ti — Tousi TV (@TousiTVOfficial) April 9, 2026

Moore’s allegation of the U.S. and Israel being the evil countries in the present conflict came in direct response to a Tuesday Truth Social post Trump made in which he wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Trump’s point was that the 47-year-old Islamic Republic’s regime was going to end, and he voiced his desire to see the “Great People of Iran” liberated from it.

In the previous days, he indicated that the massive air campaign the U.S. military would unleash would focus on targeting bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure.

The history of modern aerial warfare, dating back to World War II, has meant targeting the enemy’s ability to function, produce war materials, and transport them to the battlefield.

Trump’s use of strong rhetoric was intended to bring Iran to the negotiating table, which it succeeded in doing, with the commander in chief announcing a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday.

Moore would be wise to take a seat. Given the evil in the world, peace often has to be achieved on the other side of war.

Peace is certainly what Trump wants, and God willing, that will happen.

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