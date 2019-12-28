Michael Moore Launches Racist Attack Against White Men, Says 'You Should Be Afraid of Them'

Someone needs to tell Michael Moore that “Get Out” was just a movie.

Sure, it was a parable of racial animosity in America — a heavy-handed one at that, but still eminently watchable — but it wasn’t real. There aren’t white men looking to implant their brains into the bodies of young minorities to achieve a sort of immortality. There isn’t anyone looking to consign their consciousness to the “Sunken Place.” None of that has or will actually happen.

I mention this only because Moore seems to think white people are legitimately dangerous.

In an appearance on the “Useful Idiots” podcast for Rolling Stone — hosted by Katie Halper and Matt Taibbi — Moore warned against trusting white people even though some of them voted for Obama. (I don’t quite get it either.)

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Moore said during the Monday appearance, according to The Daily Wire. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed.”

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he continued.

“That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us.”

Traitors to our race? If this sounds like Nick Fuentes nonsense in reverse, that’s because that’s pretty much what it is.

Moore has been pretty active as of late, although he doesn’t have a movie or anything of the sort to promote. Instead, he seems to be frantically attacking Trump voters — by which one can assume he means white men, judging by his interview with Halper and Taibbi — who he says will carry the president to a second term even as he loses the popular vote.

“I think if the election were held today — Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes,” Moore said during an interview with “Democracy Now” later in the week, according to Fox News.

“The problem is, if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before — because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose.”

Yes, these Trump voters/white men are attacking democracy like that woman in “Roger & Me” attacked that rabbit. It’s interesting that the press seems curious about allegedly coded racism coming out of the right but has absolutely zero problem with this.

I know, I know, I hate playing the turnabout game, but it’s particularly necessary in this case. Picture any other group but white men in this construction: “You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

And yes, I know — the construct is based on the fact that white men are viewed as the dominant in-group in the United States. That doesn’t make this any less racist.

Thirty years after “Roger & Me,” Moore still holds his position as the appointed media representative of the working class, mostly because he’s the only one establishment media elites seem to be able to stand. This is why.

Even though he’d never vote for Donald Trump in a million years, the media seems perfectly happy to allow Moore to self-flagellate on behalf of blue-collar workers who did.

White men are the problem. They’re the rattlesnake and the rest of America is the kid who carried them up the mountain.

It’s no surprise that Michael Moore said this or that most people have been willing to countenance it. This kind of stereotyping is exactly why Trump won in the first place.

But it’s not because his supporters are “afraid he could lose.”

They’re afraid of turning control of the country over to the kind of people who show the arrant contempt for them that Michael Moore displays — the kind of people who really think they’re the bad guys in a post-Obama horror movie.

