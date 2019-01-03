Conservative Radio Host Michael Savage Goes to Secret Location After Disturbing Death Threat

Author, radio host and political pundit Michael Savage has been forced into hiding after a violent threat was received by a restaurant that he frequents, The Washington Times reported.

Local, state and federal law enforcement are involved in searching for the author of the hate-filled email, which was published, in part, by the newspaper.

The writer of The Washington Times piece, online opinion editor Cheryl Chumley, did not identify the restaurant the San Francisco-based Savage patronizes. But the threatening tone of the email by its unkown author was unmistakeable.

“I DEMAND THAT YOU REFUSE TO ALLOW MICHAEL SAVAGE… IN YOUR F-ING RESTAURANT AGAIN,” the email stated. “HE IS A RACIST WHITE SUPREMACIST PIECE OF SH— …”

Foreseeing possible resistance to the profanity-laden demand, the author then outlined the repercussions if the demand was not met..

“DONT WANT TO LISTEN TO ME? WELL I GUESS YOURE ALL GONNA F—ING DIE THEN CUZ I AM WAITING FOR THE MOTHAF— AND I WILL WAIT AND WATCH YOUR F—ING BUSINESS AND WHEN I SEE HIM GO IN THERE IM GOING TO START SHOOTING EVERY BODY I CAN FIND.”

To drive the point home, the threats got even more specific, citing the author’s personal firepower and potential for damage.

“I OWN 3 GUNS AND I CAN DO SOME SERIOUS F—ING DAMAGE,” the email went on. “I WILL KILL AS MANY OF YOU RACIST-SUPPORTING/ENABLING WHITE SUPREMACISTS AS I F—ING CAN.”

As the email progressed, it became more specific and took on an element of anti-Semitism. Savage is Jewish.

Here’s The Alarming Message That Forced Michael Savage To Get Authorities Involved https://t.co/bkL30GJUK1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 3, 2019

“PEOPLE WILL F—ING DIE,” the email messenger wrote. “IM GOING TO KILL THAT F—ING CRYPTO JEW BUT IF YOU DONT WANT YOUR WHOLE BUSINESS TO TURN INTO A F—IN SHOOTING GALLERY AND YOUR CUSTOMERS TO GET CAUGHT UP IN THIS YOU BETTER KEEP HIM OUTTA THERE OR ELSE … YOURE ALL GONNA F—IN DIE UNLESS YOU DO WHAT I F—IN SAY. ILL REALLY MAKE U F—IN FAMOUS.”

Savage, in a telephone interview with The Washington Times, said that he had “changed location” but did not to into details.

“Over the years, I have received many threats and have chosen to ignore them,” Savage said, according to the newspaper.

“However, given the violent, vile times we are living in and the specific nature of this threat, both I and some serious agencies are taking this threat very seriously.”

According to the radio host, authorities, “do have a suspect, they do have a suspect they’re looking at, as we speak.”

Savage alluded to the progress made by law enforcement in a tweet, where he encouraged his threatener to turn surrender to authorities.

“WHOEVER E’D THAT DEATH THREAT AGAINST ME AND THREATENS TO ‘SHOOT UP A RESTAURANT’ I FREQUENT I STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TURN YOURSELF IN TO A LOCAL POLICE STATION,” Savage tweeted.

WHOEVER E’D THAT DEATH THREAT AGAINST ME AND THREATENS TO ‘SHOOT UP A RESTAURANT’ I FREQUENT I STRONGLY ADVISE YOU TURN YOURSELF IN TO A LOCAL POLICE STATION. THEY ARE ON TO YOU AND YOUR ANTIFA FRIENDS. YOU HAVE COMMITTED A FEDERAL CRIME. MAYBE YOU CAN GET A LIGHTER SENTENCE — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) January 2, 2019

“THEY ARE ON TO YOU AND YOUR ANTIFA FRIENDS,” Savage wrote. “YOU HAVE COMMITTED A FEDERAL CRIME. MAYBE YOU CAN GET A LIGHTER SENTENCE.”

