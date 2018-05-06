Michelle Confirms: No 2020 Run

While bemoaning the state of race relations in America, former first lady Michelle Obama said Saturday the nation needs unity more than it needs another Obama running in the White House.

During an interview at the United State of Women Summit in Los Angeles, the former first lady downplayed any future campaign after being asked about a possible run for office, The Hill reported.

“I don’t think I’m any different than Hillary,” she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“… when I hear people say, ‘you run,’ it’s part of the problem. We still didn’t get ‘yes we can’ right,” she said, citing former President Barack Obama’s 2008 slogan. “It’s not ‘yes you can,’ it’s ‘yes we can.’ And until we get that right, it doesn’t matter who runs.”

Obama said that no single candidate can, on his or her own, transform the country.

“Change starts close to home. So looking for the next person to run … I don’t mean to cut that off, but that’s been our distraction,” she said. “‘We’re going to wait for the next person to save us.’ We thought it was going to be Barack Obama, but he didn’t end racism.”

She also offered what appeared to be a joke.

“Like, I voted for the black man,” she said. “And we’re still living in racism.”

Is Michelle Obama right that women should support a female candidate? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

She did appear to chastise female voters for supporting President Donald Trump over Clinton.

“In light of the last election, I’m concerned about us as women,” she said.

“What is going on in our heads that we let that happen? What are girls dreaming about when the most qualified person running was a woman and look what we did?” she said.

Well @MichelleObama I wondered the same thing about everyone when BO was elected

It's a shame neither of you have the class or dignity to go quietly & allow our current duly elected President to do what We The People elected him to do..clean up your husband's mess#WomenForTrump https://t.co/Da4sTgjiB5 — Bella D'Plorable 👠 (@di_plora) May 6, 2018

You didn’t “let” anything happen. The citizens of the United States, through the power of the Constitution, duly elected a President of their choice. May come as a shock to you, madam, but the People speak in America. We don’t do what you “let” us do. https://t.co/LONhWHMxsE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 6, 2018

RELATED: Giuliani Says He Won’t Let Trump Anywhere Near Mueller Interview

“If we as women are still suspicious about each other, if we still have this crazy bar for each other that we don’t have for men – if we’re not comfortable with the notion that we can have a woman for president, compared to what? We need to have that conversation,” she said, according to Deadline.

“I wish that girls could fail as bad as men do and be OK because watching men fail up is frustrating,” she said. “We hold ourselves to these impossible standards.”

Obama also said men need an attitude adjustment.

“You can’t whisper magical thoughts in your daughter’s ear and go into a workplace where you tolerate (this) existence. If you are tolerating that, that’s the workplace that will be waiting for your little girl, and you have sold her a bill of goods,” she said.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.