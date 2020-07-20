Three months from the election, the country is getting a preview of the kind of chaos that’s coming as the November vote nears.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin was on the front lines – literally – for the latest episode, as she was among several pro-police demonstrators attacked Sunday when thugs she described as “BLM/Antifa” stormed a rally for law enforcement in Denver.

And law enforcement was apparently powerless to stop it.

According to a sugar-coated account by KMGH-TV in Denver, Malkin was at a rally in Denver’s Civic Center Park to demonstrate support for the country’s police officers at a time when they’re under physical and social attack from Black Lives Matter activists and the so-called anti-fascist groups known as “antifa.”

As KMGH described it, “there were a few scuffles between members of the two groups.”

Malkin described it much more vividly and posted video to back up her point:

Not only did some of those who invaded the stage carry collapsible batons as weapons, but they also sprayed an aerosol substance in the faces of the pro-police supporters.

WARNING: The following tweets and videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“This is the moment one of our people was beaten on stage by invading BLM/Antifa,” Malkin tweeted.

This is the moment one of our people was beaten on stage by invading BLM/Antifa. Then BlackBloc lady took out baton. That’s why I screamed @kyleclark. The crap BLM bitch sprayed in my face was still all over me. #WhatsWrongWithYou #DenverAnarchoTyranny @jaredpolis @denverpolice pic.twitter.com/JGRLdkGsnt — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

Here’s where BLM bitches attacked several women on stage. We were sprayed in our faces w/aerosol string, which @kyleclark thinks is hilarious. BLM girl takes off mask & lays hand on woman in front of me as I shout at her to get back. #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/GTjLF1e2RG — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

This was me shouting at masked BLM/Antifa thugs who swarmed our stage UNPROVOKED. This was me after witnessing a veteran & an organizer who had just led group prayer getting beaten on stage while police did nothing. This was me shouting at masked Antifa wielding a baton. https://t.co/pBEZITyaNY — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

Now, videos are notorious for presenting a misleading view of an incident – as the nation’s police officers know too well.

In a police “brutality” video, the question is always: What happened before the cameras started rolling to motivate cops into using force? That doesn’t come up here. The black-clad thugs are clearly menacing Malkin and her police-supporting colleagues. There’s not much call for introducing a collapsible baton into a political dispute unless you plan to use it on the opposing side.

But Americans who’ve been even half-paying attention should know by now that the groups generally known as antifa don’t balk at busting heads. And no matter how much the mainstream media bleats about “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have an amazing habit of degenerating into riotous looting, Black Lives Matter is virtually synonymous with violence at this point.

Viewers of Malkin’s posts knew what they were seeing.

Outrageous violence. These tyrannical, left-wing anarchists hate free speech. If you do not agree with them, they believe you must be beaten down – literally. @michellemalkin https://t.co/aiyJqQTtxm — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) July 20, 2020

These speakers who are Backing the Blue should be surrounded by the Blue! For God’s sake, they were here in support of police but police were not there in support of them! I am really upset by this! — NYgrandma (@grandma4all) July 20, 2020

Why are these terrorists being allowed to continue this? That girl took out an expanding baton and was clearly threatening to use it. Total intimidation tactic. Enough. — Clint (@thetruthhurts45) July 20, 2020

This one puts it perfectly.

This is who Antifa and BLM are … pic.twitter.com/WlHrtdPlxr — Timothy Tobin (@tatobin2) July 20, 2020

A Denver Post headline was a welcome dose of reality after KMGH’s saccharine treatment of the case:

“Anti-police protesters mob rally supporting law enforcement in Denver’s Civic Center.”

The story itself, however reluctantly, also made it clear which side was the aggressive party:

“The anti-police protesters greatly outnumbered the pro-police crowd, and moved into their rally’s space in the park’s amphitheater shortly after the demonstration supporting law enforcement started around 3 p.m.

“The protesters banged drums, blew whistles, clanged pots, clapped and shouted obscenities to drown out the pro-police rally, where a band had been playing music to a small crowd,” The Post reported. “The chaotic clash between groups led to some violence, with several people throwing punches in isolated disputes. Law enforcement officers attempted to form a line around the two groups, but could not completely separate them.”

So law enforcement couldn’t “completely separate” a group of anarchic, violent political terrorists from a group of civilians who had gathered to rally in support of law enforcement. (Take a guess which group was the one more likely to go out of control.)

According to The Post, Randy Corporon, a Denver attorney who organized the pro-police rally, said Police Chief Paul Pazen “asked him to reschedule or move the pro-police rally, expressing concern that police officers would be put in harm’s way by the event.”

It’s a pretty good bet that the police chief wasn’t worried about pro-cop demonstrators putting his officers in harm’s way.

It’s important to remember that this is still July, with the hot summer month of August ahead – before the fall.

American politics hasn’t seen a nation so violently divided since the 1960s, and considering how police forces around the country have been cowed by protesters, the lies of the mainstream media and a Democratic Party that has long since abandoned any sense of responsibility for behaving like an actual political party rather than a #Resistance force, it’s all too likely that the kind of incidents like Sunday’s, where leftists attack conservatives with impunity, are going to continue.

This is the @denverpolice chief presiding over #DenverAnarchoTyranny. No protection for the law-abiding, but linked arms & allegiance to the mob:https://t.co/JsUMDZ3UkL@randycorporon @PatrickForCO — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

So what happens then?

There’s likely to come a point where the provocation is going to be too much, where the police presence is too little and when antifa and BLM bullies are going to find they’re up against opponents who aren’t as complacent as many have been so far.

That might be just what the leftists actually want. What could make a “law and order” candidate like President Donald Trump look worse than endless video replays of his supporters skirmishing in the streets with antifa or BLM ruffians?

There’s no question which side the mainstream media will declare the aggressor. The only question is whether enough Americans still believe the likes of CNN and The New York Times anymore.

Three months out from Nov. 3, and as bad as what’s playing now, it’s only a preview of what’s coming.

