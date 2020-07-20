SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Michelle Malkin Attacked by 'BLM/Antifa' Mob at Pro-Cop Rally -- And Cops Can't Stop It

×
By Joe Saunders
Published July 20, 2020 at 1:31pm
P Share Print

Three months from the election, the country is getting a preview of the kind of chaos that’s coming as the November vote nears.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin was on the front lines – literally – for the latest episode, as she was among several pro-police demonstrators attacked Sunday when thugs she described as “BLM/Antifa” stormed a rally for law enforcement in Denver.

And law enforcement was apparently powerless to stop it.

According to a sugar-coated account by KMGH-TV in Denver, Malkin was at a rally in Denver’s Civic Center Park to demonstrate support for the country’s police officers at a time when they’re under physical and social attack from Black Lives Matter activists and the so-called anti-fascist groups known as “antifa.”

As KMGH described it, “there were a few scuffles between members of the two groups.”

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Jumps Out of Car To Harass LA Deputies Detaining Man

Malkin described it much more vividly and posted video to back up her point:

Not only did some of those who invaded the stage carry collapsible batons as weapons, but they also sprayed an aerosol substance in the faces of the pro-police supporters.

WARNING: The following tweets and videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“This is the moment one of our people was beaten on stage by invading BLM/Antifa,” Malkin tweeted.

RELATED: Cali City Scrubs Black Lives Matter Mural After MAGA Supporter Demands Equal Space

Now, videos are notorious for presenting a misleading view of an incident – as the nation’s police officers know too well.

In a police “brutality” video, the question is always: What happened before the cameras started rolling to motivate cops into using force? That doesn’t come up here. The black-clad thugs are clearly menacing Malkin and her police-supporting colleagues. There’s not much call for introducing a collapsible baton into a political dispute unless you plan to use it on the opposing side.

But Americans who’ve been even half-paying attention should know by now that the groups generally known as antifa don’t balk at busting heads. And no matter how much the mainstream media bleats about “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have an amazing habit of degenerating into riotous looting, Black Lives Matter is virtually synonymous with violence at this point.

Viewers of Malkin’s posts knew what they were seeing.

This one puts it perfectly.

A Denver Post headline was a welcome dose of reality after KMGH’s saccharine treatment of the case:

“Anti-police protesters mob rally supporting law enforcement in Denver’s Civic Center.”

The story itself, however reluctantly, also made it clear which side was the aggressive party:

Do you think violence is going to escalate before the November election?

“The anti-police protesters greatly outnumbered the pro-police crowd, and moved into their rally’s space in the park’s amphitheater shortly after the demonstration supporting law enforcement started around 3 p.m.

“The protesters banged drums, blew whistles, clanged pots, clapped and shouted obscenities to drown out the pro-police rally, where a band had been playing music to a small crowd,” The Post reported. “The chaotic clash between groups led to some violence, with several people throwing punches in isolated disputes. Law enforcement officers attempted to form a line around the two groups, but could not completely separate them.”

So law enforcement couldn’t “completely separate” a group of anarchic, violent political terrorists from a group of civilians who had gathered to rally in support of law enforcement. (Take a guess which group was the one more likely to go out of control.)

According to The Post, Randy Corporon, a Denver attorney who organized the pro-police rally, said Police Chief Paul Pazen “asked him to reschedule or move the pro-police rally, expressing concern that police officers would be put in harm’s way by the event.”

It’s a pretty good bet that the police chief wasn’t worried about pro-cop demonstrators putting his officers in harm’s way.

It’s important to remember that this is still July, with the hot summer month of August ahead – before the fall.

American politics hasn’t seen a nation so violently divided since the 1960s, and considering how police forces around the country have been cowed by protesters, the lies of the mainstream media and a Democratic Party that has long since abandoned any sense of responsibility for behaving like an actual political party rather than a #Resistance force, it’s all too likely that the kind of incidents like Sunday’s, where leftists attack conservatives with impunity, are going to continue.

So what happens then?

There’s likely to come a point where the provocation is going to be too much, where the police presence is too little and when antifa and BLM bullies are going to find they’re up against opponents who aren’t as complacent as many have been so far.

That might be just what the leftists actually want. What could make a “law and order” candidate like President Donald Trump look worse than endless video replays of his supporters skirmishing in the streets with antifa or BLM ruffians?

There’s no question which side the mainstream media will declare the aggressor. The only question is whether enough Americans still believe the likes of CNN and The New York Times anymore.

Three months out from Nov. 3, and as bad as what’s playing now, it’s only a preview of what’s coming.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Kellyanne Conway Slams Nancy Pelosi for Her Attempt To Let China Off the Hook
Cali City Scrubs Black Lives Matter Mural After MAGA Supporter Demands Equal Space
Joe Biden Tripped Up Badly by Running Mate Question... 'I'm Having a 2-Hour, Uh, Um, Vetting Report'
Michelle Malkin Attacked by 'BLM/Antifa' Mob at Pro-Cop Rally -- And Cops Can't Stop It
NFL Great Puts Mark Cuban on the Spot with BLM Question
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×