Michelle Obama Accused Being a 'Raging Narcissist' After 'Psychotic' Rant About Her Own Children

Everyone is taught from a young age that there are two things we should be mindful of before we speak: What we say, and how we say it.

I think, after hearing former first lady Michelle Obama talk about the burdens of motherhood, we can decisively add a third leg to this stool: It matters when you say it, too.

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention, Michelle Obama — like every person with a modicum of fame, a microphone, and some free time — is now a podcaster. This seems more like a vanity project, since I’ve never found her “IMO” podcast with her brother Craig Robinson particularly necessary listening except when something goes very wrong. But she’s kept at it, for better or for worse.

And being a former first lady, not to mention someone who repeatedly gets mentioned in potential presidential candidate speculation, she gets big-name guests. In this case, it was Jon Stewart of “The Daily Show,” who talked, lovingly, about missing the routines of fatherhood once his children moved out of the house.

“You obviously miss, you know, the energy and excitement of the kids being around is so incredible,” he said.

Michelle’s response to that?

“I don’t. I love them. I’m going to see them tonight for dinner. I love them,” she said. “But, you know, Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, ‘Bye, goodbye.’

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“Now I know Friday nights aren’t wrecked with terror and fear about, ‘Where are you? Where are you?’” she continued. “I love their emancipation and growth.”

Stewart seemed to realize that maybe this didn’t come across so well and tried to save his host: “The thing I miss, though, is the job. Like, don’t you miss—your kids are still in high school, so it’s still a job. Like, it gave a meaning and a pattern to my life.”

Nope: “I’m good,” Michelle said.

She said fathers “can be that way” because mothers — presumably including herself — have more dealings with their children at a young age.

“I mean, I’ve had so much quality time with my children,” she said.

Thus, she said, she now had relief from the drudgery having to have them to worry about.

This is more or less how it came across:

Michelle Obama hates her children. pic.twitter.com/upmT5BCy6w — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 28, 2026

That’s the “what” and “how” of what Obama said. Now, let’s remember the “when” here:

This is right in the middle of jury deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. The Clancy trial should be about whether or not the mother of three meets Massachusetts’ rather lenient not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity conditions for strangling her children and not whether motherhood is such a burden that certain women have gone to TikTok to say that, you know, they don’t condone what Clancy did but they understand.

But done it they have:

OB-GYN WITH 3 KIDS SAYS SHE’S “PROUD” OF LINDSAY CLANCY “I don’t know what else you could have done. You were far beyond what should be expected of a single individual.” “I’m not quite ready to tell my story yet. But when I eventually do, it’s going to be because you came… pic.twitter.com/oncG0aOuPk — Michael Hennessey (@Snowflake_News) August 26, 2026

So obviously, during a case where the discussion has become not about the facts but about the extreme “burdens” and “emotional labor” of motherhood — so extreme, in fact, that you might be justified in killing your kids — Michelle Obama either has no TV or social media, or is willing to plant her flag on toxic soil. You can probably guess where my vote is, and the same went for the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and SiriusXM producer Steve Krakauer.

“Michelle had only two kids,” Walsh wrote. “She was rich and famous for most of their childhoods so she would have had a fleet of nannies and assistants doing most of the grunt work. And yet she still couldn’t wait for the kids to leave because the minor demands they made on her time and energy were still too much for her. Just a total raging narcissist.”

Michelle had only two kids. She was rich and famous for most of their childhoods so she would have had a fleet of nannies and assistants doing most of the grunt work. And yet she still couldn’t wait for the kids to leave because the minor demands they made on her time and energy… https://t.co/YeD7zI8UUT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2026

Krakauer was briefer: “This is legitimately psychotic.”

This is legitimately psychotic… https://t.co/s76XOZewP8 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 28, 2026

California Republican Party Delegate and mother Elizabeth Barcohana also told Fox News she found the comments revolting.

“There is a difference between a mother expressing exhaustion from the demands of motherhood — which is real and relatable — and expressing resentment,” Barcohana said. “Resentment is what appears to come through in Michelle Obama’s remarks, and it is especially painful to hear amid the national conversation surrounding the Lindsay Clancy trial.

“She seems happy that her daughters’ childhoods are over. That is not a relatable feeling for most mothers at all.”

But it’s a relatable feeling if you live inside a bubble almost nobody can relate to. As we’ve found out these past couple of weeks, that bubble is a lot bigger than we might have hoped.

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