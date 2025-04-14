Michelle Obama Addresses Bombshell Divorce Rumors: 'I'm Choosing Me'

Michelle Obama has finally responded to rumors of a divorce from former President Barack Obama, but her explanation might not convince everyone. In a recent podcast, the former first lady tried to dismiss the speculation surrounding her marriage.

The rumors started gaining traction earlier this year. Commentator Meghan McCain fanned the flames in January, alleging on her show that the Obamas were living separate lives.

McCain pointed to sources claiming the couple was on the brink of divorce. She even highlighted a questionable photo Barack posted for Michelle’s birthday, suggesting it showed their disconnect.

Fueling the speculation, Michelle skipped several high-profile events. She was conspicuously absent from Barack’s side at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

(Many have speculated that Barack’s chummy appearance with Trump at Carter’s funeral particularly irked the anti-Trump Michelle.)

The Obamas’ public appearances together have been rare lately. Their last public joint outing was a dinner in Los Angeles in mid-December 2024, which only added to the gossip.

Michelle Obama addressed these rumors on the podcast “Work in Progress,” hosted by actress Sophia Bush. The episode, released Thursday, gave her a platform to push back against the narrative.

During the interview, Obama claimed her absence from events was about self-prioritization. But some might see it as a convenient excuse to avoid tougher questions about her marriage.

“I chose to do what’s best for me, not what I had to do,” Obama said. She mentioned a “real big example” of an event she skipped, likely Trump’s inauguration, since she claimed she didn’t want to name names.

“And that’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with, like disappointing people,” Obama continued. “Yeah, you know, I mean, so much so that this year, people were, you know, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself.

“That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing, you know?”

“This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?” Michelle continued.

“We start actually finally, like, going, ‘what am I? What am I doing?'” she continued. “You know? ‘What am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

She insisted her choices weren’t about leaving Barack. Yet, her explanation might not satisfy those who see the Obamas’ polished image as a facade.

The Atlanta Voice covered the interview, repeating Michelle’s claim: “This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?”

The outlet also noted some support for the Obamas, stating, “Many on social media, especially in Black communities, were quick to ridicule the divorce rumors,” but this might not sway skeptics.

It added a defense of the Obamas’ public image: “The Obamas’ ‘biggest scandal was wearing a tan suit,’” yet they face more suspicion than others with worse records, per the Voice.

Michelle’s attempt to reframe the narrative might not quiet the doubters. Her focus on self-empowerment could be seen as deflecting from deeper issues in her marriage.

By addressing the divorce rumors, Michelle has tried to control the story. Her claim, “I’m choosing me,” might sound empowering, but it leaves room for skepticism about her true intentions.

The Obamas’ fiercest critics have long argued that their public image has been carefully curated. Michelle’s latest comments may not dispel the doubts of those who question their authenticity.

