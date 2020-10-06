Michelle Obama Brands Trump as 'Racist' in 'Closing' Attack

Former first lady Michelle Obama released a video of her “closing argument” for Americans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that President Donald Trump has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and that his actions are “racist.”

“But right now, the president and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them,” Obama said.

“They’re stoking fears about black and brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation, and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity.”

“So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false. It’s morally wrong and yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work,” she added.

The former first lady released her video with less than one month until the 2020 presidential election as early voting is already underway in many states.

Only 6 percent of voters said they are still undecided in a recent NBC News poll.

“I want everyone who is still undecided to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors … the millions of folks who look like me and fought and died and toiled as slaves and soldiers and laborers to help build its country,” Obama said.

“Racism, fear, division, these are powerful weapons, and they can destroy this nation if we don’t deal with them head-on.”

She also addressed the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles many families across the country are dealing with.

“It didn’t have to be like this,” she said.

“So many other countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty. These countries were hit by the same virus as we were.”

She blamed Trump and said he “knew how deadly” the virus is, but “lied to us and told us it would just disappear.”

A person familiar with the video told CNN that Obama taped her message “a few weeks ago” and that it is the latest in her series of attempts to explain how her mantra, “When they go low, we go high,” can be applied to the Trump administration.

“She is explaining what going high means — above all, now that means voting,” a person close to Obama told CNN.

The video message was directed at a variety of audiences, including Democratic and Republican white suburban mothers and young voters of color.

“Search your hearts and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it,” Obama said.

