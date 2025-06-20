Michelle Obama: I'm Glad I Didn't Have a Son Because I Don't Want Another Barack

Finally, something Michelle Obama and conservatives can agree upon: The world does not need another Barack Obama.

Now, granted, both groups have a different stake in the matter. For the latter, we just don’t want the possibility of another version of the 44th president galavanting around, especially if the former first lady is correct in her assessment.

As for the former group — just one individual — one must say her motives are, um, interesting, especially given the curious nature of her marriage and the remarks she made Wednesday on her podcast.

At the very least, it’s reason enough that you might want to check out “IMO,” the podcast Michelle hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, and join literally thousands of listeners (or maybe hundreds at this point, who knows?) in figuring out just what’s on the former first lady’s mind this week.

Babies were part of the question this Wednesday, with radio host Angie Martinez as the guest.

“You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” Martinez said during the conversation, according to the New York Post.

A baby with a Y chromosome was apparently not on Michelle’s to-do list.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” she said.

“Why didn’t you throw in a boy?” Martinez said, laughing.

“Because he would have been a Barack Obama,” she said, shaking her head in apparent disgust at the thought.

“Ooh. Baby Barack! It would have been amazing,” Martinez continued.

“No, I would’ve felt for him,” Michelle said.

Michelle Obama BLASTS! husband. “Glad I didn’t have a boy because he would have been a Barack Obama” “You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” radio host Angie Martinez told Obama in an episode of the former first lady’s “IMO” podcast released Wednesday. The remark came as Obama… pic.twitter.com/MkIt7xWLVs — Tommy (@TPantheMan) June 20, 2025

Well. That’s certainly, you know, a take.

First, at a macro level: If the Democrats are a party that’s spent millions upon millions of dollars on a proposal called “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces,” as The New York Times reported last month, it probably doesn’t help to have one of the most prominent figures in your party continuing to treat one whole gender as if it’s a problem to be solved, not a voting bloc you can’t continue to lose bigly in. Just saying.

At a micro level, though, it must be pointed out that these remarks emphasize one of the more, ahem, unusual aspects of the former first couple’s relationship as of late.

Rumors began swirling — as rumors are wont to do — after the former first couple stopped appearing in public together, for the most part, especially on the campaign trail in 2024.

That swirl became a veritable tornado after Michelle missed the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in January; every other living former first lady made it there. That tornado reached F5 on the Fujita scale after Michelle gave her reasons for missing the funeral, which literally boiled down to her saying, “I’m choosing me.”

“I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do,” she said during an April interview.

“And that’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with, like, disappointing people,” Obama continued. “I mean, so much so that this year people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.

“This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?”

Again, this is definitely a take. And then we have this: Is there possibly any greater insult a wife can levy in public than saying they wouldn’t want a male child because it would turn out like their husband — a man secularly worshipped by the Democratic Party eight years after he left office?

Oh well. At least we finally agree on something. Apropos of nothing here, by the way: Thanks for treating Barron like a human being with self-respect and dignity, Melania. He turns 35 when?

