Michelle Obama Launches Barrage of Attacks on Trump, Says He Made Her ‘Buzz with Fury’

Former first lady Michelle Obama in her new memoir wrote that she will “never forgive” President Donald Trump for making her feel unsafe and expressed disbelief that woman would vote for a “misogynist” over Hillary Clinton.

In “Becoming,” which is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, Obama put Trump in her crosshairs on multiple issues, including his questioning whether her spouse was born in the United States.

“The whole (birther) thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks,” she wrote, according to an excerpt of the book published in The Washington Post.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington?” Obama asked.

“What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

TRENDING: Manchin Flips on Trump After Election, Calls Pence a ‘Junkyard Dog’

The former first lady also expressed shock at how many women chose a “misogynist” over Hillary Clinton, who she describes as “an exceptionally qualified female candidate.”

Obama recalled that her body “buzzed with fury” after viewing the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape released during the closing weeks of the 2016 campaign, in which Trump spoke lewdly about women.

The Chicago native also wrote about her experience being the first black first lady, explaining that she knew she would be labeled as “other” when she started in the position.

Obama recounted knowing she “would have to earn the aura of ‘grace’ given freely to her white predecessors. She found confidence in repeating to herself a favorite chant: ‘Am I good enough? Yes I am,'” according to The Post.

Do you think Michelle Obama’s critique of Trump is meant to help book sales? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Obama’s book tour will feature some A-list celebrities interviewing her, including a launch with Oprah Winfrey in Chicago on Tuesday, followed by Reese Witherspoon in Denver, and Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City.

Trump was asked about Obama’s new book prior to his departure to Paris on Friday to participate in events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

He specifically addressed Obama’s concern for her and her children’s safety while she was in the White House, due to his stirring up the “wingnuts.”

“She got paid a lot of money to write a book, and they always insist that you come up with controversial,” Trump said.

When asked about Michelle Obama’s new memoir, President Trump slammed Mr. Obama over military funding: “I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly…What he did to our country made this country unsafe.” https://t.co/nVLieDPCSp pic.twitter.com/BTcDrgiq35 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2018

RELATED: Eric Holder Proclaims ‘New Democratic Party’ Is About ‘Kicking’ Republicans

“Well I’ll give you a little controversy back,” he continued. “I’ll never forgive (Barack Obama) for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly … What he did to our military made this country very unsafe.”

“I’ll never forgive him in many other ways to our country, which I will talk to you about in the future,” the president said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.