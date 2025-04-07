Michelle Obama Podcast Walloped in the Ratings, Turns Out People Don't Care What She Has to Say

There are many, many lessons to be gleaned from President Donald Trump’s decisive general election victory last November.

We learned that Americans care deeply about issues like national security and tough-on-crime policies. We learned that Americans care, perhaps even more than those last two things, about fixing the economy, no matter how painful it may be. We also learned that Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired about diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that somehow promoted discrimination.

Another lesson, though perhaps not as loud as what was mentioned above?

Americans are O-U-T on the coastal elites that run the Democratic Party — and that includes the Obama’s.

If you’ll recall, both former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama spent swathes of time campaigning on behalf of failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Barack may have done so through gritted teeth, but Michelle seemed to genuinely be on-board with Harris and, perhaps more relevantly, against Trump.

It all ultimately didn’t matter, as people had clearly begun tuning out the elitist snobbery from the likes of the Obama’s, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

And it appears they’re still tuned out.

Just ask Michelle Obama.

In mid-March, the former first lady launched a video podcast series entitled “IMO” (an internet acronym for “In My Opinion”) with her brother and, despite all sorts of free advertisement from the establishment media, it flopped pretty hard.

Early metrics for IMO’s first two episodes failed to find much traction with YouTube audiences, with the first two episodes totaling fewer than 100,000 view within the first couple days of airing.

First, the good news for Michelle Obama: The viewership numbers have gotten better! The first episode of “IMO” initially brought in a measly 70,000 viewers, but now sits at a much more respectable 335,000 views.

(Now, 335,000 still pales in comparison to the YouTube numbers that, say, Joe Rogan does. Heck, even Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ballyhooed podcast has at least one episode approaching 900,000 views. And it’s also worth mentioning that this is all based on YouTube — a left-leaning company — and its publicly available viewership metrics.)

Now, the bad news: “IMO” is utterly struggling to gain traction anywhere else.

A quick glance at Spotify’s podcast charts shows that “IMO” can’t even crack the platform’s top 30 podcasts.

Michelle Obama’s podcast ranks a measly 34th on the list, as of Monday, and is handily beaten out by some podcasts that feature prominently less famous names.

Jefferson Fisher, a trial lawyer and author, has a self-titled podcast that currently ranks 19th on the list. New York Times contributor and Vox co-founder Ezra Klein, meanwhile, has his own Times-branded podcast that ranks 27th.

Heck even NPR’s generic podcast comes in at 28th, several spots ahead of Obama’s star-studded podcast (“IMO” could best be described as a slice-of-life podcast featuring Michelle’s famous friends).

That’s to say nothing of comparing “IMO” to some of the true heavyweights in the space, like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, or Theo Von, all of whom are in the top 10 of Spotify’s podcast charts.

Look, last November’s election was a referendum on a great many number of issues.

And based on these “IMO” metrics, it’s pretty clear that Americans don’t give a rip about what Michelle Obama — who’s rapidly becoming a societal pariah on the level of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — thinks of them.

