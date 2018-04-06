Michelle Obama Praises Her Husband, Compares Trump Presidency to ‘Bad Parenting’

Former first lady Michelle Obama said while her husband Barack was president, the “good parent” was in charge, and now the country has “the other parent.”

Obama made her observation at the Simmons Leadership Conference for women in Boston on Thursday, The Hill reported.

The Obama administration “was like having the ‘good parent’ at home,” the former first lady said. “The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

“And now we have the other parent,” she added. “We thought it’d feel fun — maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

Obama took another swipe at Trump implying that other nations no longer look to the United States for leadership with him at the helm.

“The commander in chief is looked to by every every international leader, every one, at least that was the case with my husband,” she stated. “I am not making a joke. I’m really just trying to impart information as people sort of sort through who they want.”

Obama also offered praise to Hillary Clinton for her 2016 presidential candidacy.

“The best-qualified candidate in this last race was a woman,” Obama contended. “She wasn’t perfect, but she was way more perfect than many of the alternatives.”

Last fall, Obama chastised women who did not support Clinton’s candidacy, Newsweek reported.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama said at the Inbound 2017 conference, also in Boston.

“What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me,” Obama said. “Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”

On Thursday night, Obama explained why she does not plan to seek the presidency, despite the advantage being first lady gave her as a recognizable public figure.

“Look, the reason why I don’t want to run for president — I can’t speak for Oprah — but my sense is that first of all, you have to want the job,” she stated. “I don’t want to be president.”

“I happen to be married to somebody who has a passion for politics and he dragged me kicking and screaming into this arena,” Obama recounted. “So just because I gave a good speech and I’m smart and intelligent doesn’t mean I should be the next president — that’s not how we should pick the president, that’s been our problem.”

