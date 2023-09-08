Shortly before former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released an interview with a man who claimed to have had sex with Barack Obama, the former first lady was spotted in a different country.

Michelle Obama was seen in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday without her husband, according to the Daily Mail. She reportedly met with former Spanish Ambassador James Costos.

The Mail noted that Michelle had also been spotted on the Spanish island of Mallorca two days previously.

Michelle Obama looks somber as she models a low-cut denim dress for outing in Madrid – just HOURS before convicted fraudster claimed he had sex with her husband Barack in shocking Tucker Carlson interview https://t.co/nKvL548a0B pic.twitter.com/FgXWAFnK9X — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 7, 2023

The Wednesday outing came hours before Carlson’s shocking interview with Larry Sinclair, who described sexual encounters he allegedly had with the former president over 20 years ago.

WARNING: The following video contains material that viewers may find offensive.

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

In the roughly 40-minute interview, Sinclair claimed he was introduced to Barack by a limousine driver during a night out in Chicago in 1999.

“So he knew Barack Obama and, in his view, Barack Obama liked the same kind of partying you were looking for,” Carlson said.

“Yep,” Sinclair replied.

Sinclair said Barack told him he was married but that he was “going through some issues with the marriage.”

Sinclair alleged that while he and Barack were using cocaine, he began to rub the future president’s thigh, which resulted in “the night [becoming] somewhat active sexually and drug-wise in the limo.”

“It’s not something that he was shocked by,” Sinclair said. “[If you are shocked by it], you don’t get excited and you don’t unbutton your pants and you don’t just sit there and let it happen.

“So it definitely wasn’t Barack’s first time, that much I’m absolutely certain of,” Sinclair added. “And I would almost be willing to bet you it wasn’t his last.”

Indeed, Sinclair said Barack showed up at his hotel room the next day for more of the same.

Sinclair came forward with his allegations in 2007 when Barack was running for president but was dismissed by the establishment media. His credibility has been called into question due to his criminal past.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.