Aligning with GOP legislators who recently introduced an impeachment resolution against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners recommended the same.

According to WPBN-TV, the board voted 4-2 during a special Zoom meeting Friday in favor of a resolution calling for the impeachment of the governor. One commissioner was absent during the proceedings.

The northern Michigan county’s resolution, which WPBN reported was under discussion “for over a month,” was adopted two days after the introduction of the Michigan legislature’s impeachment resolution.

“The special meeting Friday night lasted nearly two hours and there was passionate discussion on both sides,” the outlet reported.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Commissioner Dave Comai called Whitmer “a dictator” and said she had “stomped on our constitution.”

Commissioners Patty Cox and John West argued that the restrictions the governor imposed hurt the community more than the coronavirus itself. They voted with Comai in favor of the resolution, as did Chairman Kohn Fisher.

Voting against were Commissioners Jim Sweet and Craig Crambell, who called the resolution “useless” and said the board “should instead be focused on helping locals survive the pandemic,” the Record-Eagle reported.

Residents who spoke during the meeting via conference call were also fractured, according to WPBN, with one saying the measure drew “attention to Kalkaska as an area that wants to be rebellious,” while another said it was a “symbolic gesture intended to send a message to Lansing.”

Twitter comments have also been divided, with one calling Republicans “sick” and another referring to Whitmer as “power-hungry.”

County Commissioner David Comai blamed what he called Whitmer’s “unconstitutional executive orders” for Kalkaska’s economic crisis. Many conservatives have expressed outrage at actions Whitmer has taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus. https://t.co/GxYJhWk0jU — Doris Jude porter (@porter_jude) November 24, 2020

If government has to tell you how to take precautions, you need help. Whitmer is power hungry and she must go. We have the right to chose whether we would like to wear a mask or not. If you don’t like the idea of free choice to decide whats best for you, shut up or leave. — Barry Smith (@Lefty1031) November 21, 2020

The resolution asserted “The Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 is a violation of the Michigan Constitution” and is “in conflict” with the U.S. Constitution.

It said “a state of emergency cannot supersede the Constitution,” and Whitmer usurped “the authority of the Michigan Legislature.”

The document suggested state officials, including Whitmer, could face prosecution for using a state of emergency “for criminal acts of coercion and extortion against the People of Michigan,” also calling out Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and “the Directors of the Michigan Health Department and the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs” for violations.

Those parties were named for “fining, penalizing, and revoking the licenses of businesses for failure to obey and enforce the unconstitutional Executive Orders.”

“Impeachment proceedings initiated by the State Legislature will send a clear message to future Governors, that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, the integrity of the State Legislature shall not be challenged, and that the Rights of the People to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness shall not be infringed under any circumstances,” the resolution said.

The Record-Eagle quoted Whitmer’s press secretary as saying the governor “doesn’t have time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science and don’t have a plan to fight this virus.”

Republican state Rep. Matt Maddock has led the GOP charge against Whitmer, citing her “impeachable conduct” after she piled up more COVID restrictions through Dec. 8.

Michigan residents are split over impeachment, according to a WNEM-TV segment.

A copy of the Kalkaska County resolution was sent to other counties, Michigan’s legislature, Whitmer, Congress and President Donald Trump.

