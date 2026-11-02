Michigan County Stonewalls Reporter's Attempt to Expose What El-Sayed Had to Say About Oct. 7

Michigan voters will have to wait until the elections are over to know what Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed really thinks about the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

On Sept. 18, Wayne County received a Freedom of Information Act request for emails to or from the Senate hopeful from Oct. 5 to Nov. 1, 2023, containing Oct. 7-related keywords.

After a series of delays, the response deadline has been extended to Nov. 6.

The Federalist, the news organization that issued the request, reported that the initial request received a 10-day extension, followed by a $757.20 bill and a promise that the retrieval would take at least 75 days.

To the chagrin of the curious reporters, the county also closed the FOIA request.

In response to this pushback, The Federalist narrowed its request — only emails sent by El-Sayed between Oct. 7 and Oct. 15.

They even offered to remove a few keywords.

After the outlet called to discuss the modified request and request an expedited release, the county told the outlet to submit a new request.

The county also claimed another 10-day extension and set the Nov. 6 deadline — three days after the election.

Under Michigan law, FOIA gives anyone who submits a written request describing a record the right to inspect, copy, or receive public records. It allows certain delays and extensions, and it doesn’t define when public records must be made available.

The Wayne County government, where El-Sayed once worked, appears to be exploiting that legal ambiguity.

According to The Federalist, the county had already retrieved the original records, but refuses to pare them down to the narrowed request.

“The county doesn’t need another extension to look for records it found weeks ago. It would take just a few minutes to filter those search results to the nine days we requested,” the outlet said.

Member poll Do you think the Wayne County government is trying to influence the election by delaying the email release? 290 votes cast Popular Poll ↗ Trending Yes, it's a clear tactic No, they're following protocols I'm not sure what to think Email address We'll email you a link to confirm your vote and see the results. Confirming your email counts your vote, creates or signs you into your free Western Journal account, and subscribes this email to the newsletters associated with this poll. You can unsubscribe at any time. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Check your inbox to see the results We sent a confirmation link to . Click the link to confirm your email, count your vote, and see how other readers voted. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Signing you in… Please keep this page open. The results will appear here. Try again Return to your answer Yes, it's a clear tactic 98% (284 votes) No, they're following protocols 1% (2 votes) I'm not sure what to think 1% (4 votes) Next Poll Take the next poll → Check your email to count your vote We sent a confirmation link to . Click Confirm Your Vote in that email to count your vote and unlock the results. Your vote has not been counted yet. If the email hasn't arrived, check your spam or junk folder. Use a different email Share this poll

For some reason or another, Wayne County has decided that these emails — to which they already have access — are best released a few days after the polls close.

We can’t know for sure what these emails contain, but they are certainly of interest to Jewish voters in Michigan.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has plagued El-Sayed’s campaign from the beginning.

Following the March 12 terrorist attack on the Temple Israel synagogue, El-Sayed found himself embroiled in controversy after attempting to contextualize the attack, saying that “hurt people, hurt people.”

MS NOW reported that El-Sayed’s remarks have driven Temple Israel teacher Elise Otis away from the Democratic candidate.

“He doesn’t stand for me and my family… I’m an American, and I don’t feel safe in our country,” she said.

“I am voting — very unhappily — for Rogers,” Otis said, adding: “If we vote for [El-Sayed], then we are setting a precedent for how we vote in the future, and if we are willing to accept blatant anti-Semitism, who will come out of the shadows in the future?”

Whatever the emails contain, Michigan voters will head to the polls Tuesday without seeing them.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share link Share image Share image More Include article link Open image Copy article link Try again Article link — select and copy