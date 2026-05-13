Michigan Democrats Introduce Bill to Legalize Assisted Suicide

Michigan Democrats quietly introduced legislation last month that would legalize assisted suicide in the state.

While the country was distracted by other issues, Democrats in Lansing rolled out a package of bills designed to create what they call a “Death with Dignity Act.”

The name sounds so gentle and compassionate, yet it is anything but.

According to the Midland Daily News, House Bills 5825 through 5828 seek to create a legal process to allow terminally ill patients to obtain medication from doctors that would kill them.

The text of House Bill 5825 says it would “regulate physician assistance for patient-requested life-ending medication.”

Democrats argued the bill would not be abused if it were passed, like in Canada, where the assisted suicide laws are akin to genocide.

Patients would be required to undergo multiple referrals, waiting periods, evaluations, and mental health referrals before being given the drugs.

The legislation also includes criminal penalties for coercion and forbids lethal injections administered by another person.

But none of that changes the core issue, which is that doctors are supposed to heal people, and not kill them.

For generations, the medical profession was built around preserving as much life as possible while easing suffering.

Now, again, Democratic Party lawmakers want physicians involved in supplying medication specifically intended to end a human life.

Another provision would prevent insurance companies from treating these deaths as suicide for policy purposes.

The state would officially redefine suicide so the system can accommodate its desire for more death.

The fact that a bill like this has even been introduced tells you everything you need to know about the bloodlust of the American left.

As proven in Canada, policies like this tend to go after elderly people with medical bills and people battling depression — even if lawmakers start by insisting safeguards are in place.

Human beings are most vulnerable when they are sick, isolated, scared, or dependent on others — which we all saw during the lockdowns when Democrats forced people indoors, where they drank, used drugs, and killed themselves.

Moments when someone is battling a serious disease or condition are exactly when those around them should show the most support.

Pain management, hospice, and family counseling all exist for a reason.

Instead, modern leftists increasingly frame suicide as a form of empowerment, much in the same way they frame the butchering of unborn children or mutilating the genitals of born children as freedom.

Would you expect anything less from a death cult like the Democratic Party?

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