Michigan Family of 4 Disappear Into Thin Air, 'The Circumstances are Strange'

All four members of a Michigan family have gone missing, days after the father of the family was exhibiting behavior that concerned authorities.

“We’re just very concerned,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell said, according to Fox News. “The circumstances are strange.”

Anthony Cirigliano, 51, his wife Suzette, 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, police said Thursday, according to WOOD-TV. Both boys have autism, police said.

Family of 4 missing May be in silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with a Michigan license plate of DJL 1982.

Call 911 or Fremont police at 231-924-2400.

“On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors,” Michigan State Police said Thursday, according to WPBN-TV.

“Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care, unattended,” the state police said.

Rodwell said the disappearance of all four family members is a mystery, according to WOOD.

“We don’t see any signs of violence, we don’t see any signs of foul play right now. There’s no signs of struggle inside the home,” he said. “But everyone we’ve talked to … they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette.”

Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia, was left behind and was found wandering the neighborhood where the family lives Monday night, Rodwell said. Police then began searching for the family.

The doors to the house were locked, although the family’s silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan was gone.

Rodwell said Anthony Cirigliano made a troubling 911 call just after midnight on Sunday. Police sent two officers to his house.

“Anthony was complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the Sept. 11 attack. He was displaying to my officers paranoia and some concerns in regard to the FBI and CIA,” Rodwell said, according to Fox News.

“It’s not normal behavior or normal interactions we have with the community,” Rodwell said, according to WOOD.

WOOD quoted relatives of the family, who were not named, as saying they think Anthony may have been trying to protect his family from what he called “bad things” he feared would happen.

Rodwell said the officers spent 45 minutes at the house to ensure “that mental illness wasn’t putting anybody in jeopardy.”

The family formerly lived in Jasper County, South Carolina.

Rodwell said that because the family appears to be together, and there are no signs of violence or abduction, the case does not meet the formal requirements for an Amber Alert.

