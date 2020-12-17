Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Michigan Legislature Considers Big Action Against Whitmer's Restrictions

×
By Erin Coates
Published December 17, 2020 at 11:27am
P Share Print

The Michigan Senate is considering forming a joint committee that would have the ability to suspend rules or regulations, such as COVID-19 orders, put in place by state administrative agencies.

Under Concurrent Resolution 36, the Legislature could call a joint committee through Jan. 13 after the current session ends on Dec. 18, WDIV-TV reported.

The committee would have the power to suspend new rules and regulations, like new coronavirus restrictions issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, submitted while the Legislature is out of session.

Michigan’s current COVID-19 orders expire on Dec. 20, so anything new proposed after they expire would be subject to the new committee.

It was uncertain on Wednesday night if the resolution would go through.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Hands Trump Temporary Win Over Blue States

The Senate is also scheduled to look at a state stimulus package on Thursday.

In response to the debate, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s communications director Tiffany Brown said the legislature should “start listening to what the people of our state need.”

“Right now, our state needs an economic relief package to support working families and small business, funding for vaccine and PPE distribution, and a mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” she said.

“The legislature should start listening to what the people of our state need right now and work with Governor Whitmer so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities.”

Do you think Michigan's governor is out of control?

The current coronavirus restrictions ending on Dec. 20, which ban indoor dining, youth sporting events and mandate virtual learning, were issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Whitmer has used the health department to issue COVID-19 orders after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the piece of Michigan law she used to justify her actions throughout much of 2020 was not applicable to support the unilateral extensions of her original emergency declarations.

The court’s decision “leaves open many avenues for our governor and Legislature to work together in a cooperative spirit and constitutional manner to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the follow-up order to the court’s Oct. 2 ruling said.

Members of Michigan’s Legislature have become increasingly frustrated as their desires to be involved in the decision-making process have been ignored, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The Supreme Court has told the governor that she needs to work with the Legislature. I think the onus is placed on the governor to work with the people’s chamber, unfortunately, she has not done that,” Michigan state Rep. Phil Green said after the Democratic governor announced the latest round of restrictions.

RELATED: Conspirators Charged in Alleged Scheme To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Michigan state Rep. Jack O’Malley said that the Legislature had provided a “regional plan” that was painted with a “fine brush” instead of a “roller.”

“You get the Legislature, let’s work on this together, let’s push this message forward, we do have a pandemic,” O’Malley said.

“But when you stand on the hill and plant your flag and give everybody else the raspberries, people get upset.”

The Senate is expected to vote on the resolution Thursday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Staff Sergeant Completely Transforms Military Uniforms Into Patriotic Wreaths
First Wild Animal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Found in Heartland America
Employers Can Now Legally Fire You for Refusing COVID Vaccine
GOP Rep Slams Pelosi for Putting Congress at the Front of the Vaccine Line: 'Leaders Eat Last'
Suspected Thief Ends Up Dead When Woman Spots Him in Her Car
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×