Michigan Man Found Guilty of Horrendous Crime Against Childhood Friend

A Macomb County jury found a man guilty of shooting a friend and then chopping his body up into bits and burying them in two shallow graves.

Andrew Fiacco, 21, was found guilty Thursday of killing his childhood friend Stephen McAfee, 19.

The jury also found Fiacco guilty of dismemberment, a felony firearm offense and lying to a police officer, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Fiacco shot McAfee in the head two times before tearing his limbs apart and burying the remains in 2016, according to prosecutors, the AP reported.

Fiacco got rid of the body parts by digging two graves in a field on some family property in Bruce Township.

Three days after McAfee disappeared, his family worried he had been killed and reported him missing to the police.

When law enforcement suspected Fiacco and began questioning him, Fiacco first told authorities that he didn’t know anything about McAfee’s disappearance. He changed his story in April 2017 and took the authorities to the crime scene.

Fiacco dug graves roughly 10 miles apart from one another, according to the AP.

The court’s guilty verdict came after Macomb Country Sherrif detective Mark Morfino discovered and reported to the court that Fiacco had taken his ex-girlfriend, Eevette MacDonald, to the crime scene roughly a month after McAfee’s disappearance.

He took her there to “show her something,” according to Morfino, the AP reported. MacDonald later told an associate that Fiacco had killed McAfee.

MacDonald pleaded guilty in December as an accessory to the crime. The court found her guilty of exhumation and mutilation of a body.

Fiacco’s attorneys argue that he killed McAfee in self-defense.

We “do believe he used lawful self-defense,” attorney Kristina Joseph said.

Fiacco will be sentenced March 21 and MacDonald on March 7.

