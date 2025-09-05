Share
Commentary
The Islamic Center of America is pictured in Dearborn, Michigan, on Oct. 15, 2024.
Commentary
The Islamic Center of America is pictured in Dearborn, Michigan, on Oct. 15, 2024. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Michigan Police Department Reveals New Arabic Uniform Patch

 By Johnathan Jones  September 5, 2025 at 9:35am
Share

The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan unveiled a new police patch this week.

The patch is the first in the country to feature both English and Arabic. It was designed by an officer in the department — and rightly raised some eyebrows.

The patch was described as a way to honor and reflect the area’s large Middle Eastern population.

Dearborn Heights’ population is majority Middle Eastern.

The police department shared a post about the patch on Facebook, and naturally, the comments were disabled.

By 10 a.m. ET Friday morning, the post had been deleted.

In the deleted post, the department wrote, “We are proud of Officer Murdoch’s creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve. Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”

Should the Dearborn Heights Police Department discontinue this patch?

Reaction to the patch was swift.

GOP Rep. Randy Fine of Florida wrote on X: “They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan.”

Commentator Charlie Kirk also weighed in.

“Thanks to chain migration, Muslims are now a majority in Michigan’s Dearborn Heights (named after a Revolutionary War general). Now, local police have rolled out the country’s first-ever police badge with Arabic script. When you get conquered, you get a new language,” Kirk wrote.

Related:
African Immigrant Shot Dead During Wild Stabbing Spree After Learning He Doesn't Get Free Housing, Screamed 'Allahu Akbar'

One can only imagine what the public at large would have said, had the department not prevented them from commenting.

The fact that the post was taken down shows the department knew the national reaction was not going to be positive.

Islam, in its most fundamental form, is not compatible with democratic rule. People in the city have made that clear:

It is a way of life and government that contradicts freedom of thought, speech, and female empowerment.

Muslims have been attempting to turn suburban Detroit into a caliphate for years.

With the patch, they have essentially succeeded. This is a symptom of America’s broken immigration policies.

President Donald Trump’s course correction on immigration was needed and must be continued.

For now, a city in Michigan looks more like Tehran than Ann Arbor.

That is unacceptable. This should serve as a warning for the rest of the country.

Communities that fail to protect their culture and identity will see them replaced. Symbols like the Arabic patch are not harmless. They are signs of what is to come.

The question is not whether Dearborn Heights has already changed. The question is how many other American cities will follow?

If a sane immigration policy with self-preservation in mind is not restored to protect the nation’s values, we’re all in big trouble.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Pentagon Deploys Stealth Fighter Jets to Puerto Rico as War on Cartel Narco-Terrorists Ramps Up
Ex-Child Star of 'Malcolm in the Middle' Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood in His Prime: 'Saved My Life'
Hegseth Updates Pronouns for Woke Navy Commander After Her Social Media Page Goes Viral: 'She/Her/Fired'
Chinese Government Appears to Have Stolen Data From Nearly Every American in Yearslong Cyberattack: Report
Michigan Police Department Reveals New Arabic Uniform Patch
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation