Michigan Police Department Reveals New Arabic Uniform Patch

The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan unveiled a new police patch this week.

The patch is the first in the country to feature both English and Arabic. It was designed by an officer in the department — and rightly raised some eyebrows.

🚨Just in: The Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan has officially become the first state in the country to add Arabic to their uniform patch In a statement the police department said: “Reflect and honor the diversity of our community.” pic.twitter.com/Ro8gyRce1F — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 4, 2025

The patch was described as a way to honor and reflect the area’s large Middle Eastern population.

Dearborn Heights’ population is majority Middle Eastern.

The police department shared a post about the patch on Facebook, and naturally, the comments were disabled.

By 10 a.m. ET Friday morning, the post had been deleted.

In the deleted post, the department wrote, “We are proud of Officer Murdoch’s creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve. Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”

Should the Dearborn Heights Police Department discontinue this patch? Yes No

Yes: 96% (65 Votes) No: 4% (3 Votes)

Reaction to the patch was swift.

GOP Rep. Randy Fine of Florida wrote on X: “They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan.”

They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America. You should’ve believed them. Pray for Michigan. https://t.co/M4Ge4wWN6T — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 5, 2025

Commentator Charlie Kirk also weighed in.

“Thanks to chain migration, Muslims are now a majority in Michigan’s Dearborn Heights (named after a Revolutionary War general). Now, local police have rolled out the country’s first-ever police badge with Arabic script. When you get conquered, you get a new language,” Kirk wrote.

Thanks to chain migration, Muslims are now a majority in Michigan's Dearborn Heights (named after a Revolutionary War general). Now, local police have rolled out the country’s first-ever police badge with Arabic script. When you get conquered, you get a new language. https://t.co/60Ca42R1OT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 4, 2025

One can only imagine what the public at large would have said, had the department not prevented them from commenting.

The fact that the post was taken down shows the department knew the national reaction was not going to be positive.

Islam, in its most fundamental form, is not compatible with democratic rule. People in the city have made that clear:

Dearborn Heights Fundraiser and Poetry Night for Palestine: This American Empire Must Fall; People Here Are Willing to Fight and Put Their Lives on the Line to Bring These Western Empires Down pic.twitter.com/sr8gxD1szC — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 15, 2025

It is a way of life and government that contradicts freedom of thought, speech, and female empowerment.

Muslims have been attempting to turn suburban Detroit into a caliphate for years.

With the patch, they have essentially succeeded. This is a symptom of America’s broken immigration policies.

President Donald Trump’s course correction on immigration was needed and must be continued.

For now, a city in Michigan looks more like Tehran than Ann Arbor.

That is unacceptable. This should serve as a warning for the rest of the country.

Communities that fail to protect their culture and identity will see them replaced. Symbols like the Arabic patch are not harmless. They are signs of what is to come.

The question is not whether Dearborn Heights has already changed. The question is how many other American cities will follow?

If a sane immigration policy with self-preservation in mind is not restored to protect the nation’s values, we’re all in big trouble.

