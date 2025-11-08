Michigan Politician Dies the Same Day He's Elected to City Council

A newly elected city councilman died Tuesday, hours after winning his election in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Greg Ouellette, who served 28 years on the Auburn Hills Planning Commission, died just after the polls closed, according to an Auburn Hills news release Thursday.

He was 69 years old when he died from a heart attack, according to the New York Post.

“Greg was a well-respected and instrumental leader of the Planning Commission where he helped guide some of the most complex developments in the community,” City Manager Tom Tanghe said.

MICHIGAN: Newly elected Auburn Hills Councilman Greg Ouellette died on Election Day, his wife says. He died on the day he was elected, shortly after the polls closed. – Click on Detroit pic.twitter.com/hTZoMbiX6x — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 7, 2025

In 2023, he had run for the City Council position and lost, but this time would be different, The Oakland Press in Michigan reported.

“Greg called me on Friday and told me that he had a really good feeling that he was going to win this time,” Steve Cohen, director of community development for the city, said in the news release on Tuesday.

Planning Commission Chairperson acknowledged for his 20 years of service with the #Michigan Association of Planning: https://t.co/kHrYTzvBKP pic.twitter.com/eNS0PXhfwu — City of Auburn Hills (@AuburnHillsMI) September 25, 2018

Ouellette won 1,278 votes Tuesday in the race against five other candidates, all vying for four open seats, according to The Oakland Press.

His wife said it was Ouellette’s lifelong dream to be a city councilman.

“I believe that somehow Greg was able to know that he won that election on Tuesday,” Jeanne Ouellette reportedly said.

Michigan official dies hours before winning election as he pursued lifelong political dream https://t.co/N5Y6rNKGJI pic.twitter.com/0O9j0MjMVR — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2025

The City Council will honor Ouellette at its Nov. 17 meeting, and it will soon announce plans of filling his seat.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ouellette family, and we have no doubt how proud they must be that Greg achieved his dream of being elected to City Council,” Mayor Brian Marzolf said.

Ouellette was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Auburn Hills.

“He had such a spirit, he loved the city,” his wife told WJBK-TV in Detroit.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.