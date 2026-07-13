Share
News
Mick Jagger attends the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 7, 2026, in New York City.
Mick Jagger attends the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 7, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Mick Jagger Says Musicians and Athletes Should Entertain Fans, Not 'Lecture' Them About Politics

 By Michael Schwarz  July 13, 2026 at 8:24am
Share

Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has a quaint idea: entertainers should put their audiences first.

In an interview released on Saturday, the 82-year-old Jagger told David Marchese of The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast that musicians and athletes should focus on their craft, not on political proselytizing.

“And you don’t want to lecture them,” Jagger said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Marchese began the segment by asking Jagger about fellow legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, who regularly treats concertgoers to political diatribes. In particular, the longtime liberal Springsteen has used his time on stage to attack President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Jagger has a different view of a performer’s relationship to an audience.

“My job in the live music world is — [for] those people that come — is to make [them] have the best time they possibly can,” he said.

Jagger added that the entertainer should help his or her paying customers to “forget all their problems, and the problems of the world, and their mortgages, and their whatever.”

Are you a fan of Mick Jagger?

“It’s similar to going to a sports event, really,” he continued, “because everything else is shouted out. You’re just watching who’s going to win. You’re not worrying about everything else.”

Jagger went on at length about how his relationship to an audience can change depending on the venue.

For instance, he said, festival goers do not necessarily buy tickets to see the Rolling Stones in particular. So he cannot treat them as he would treat the band’s hardcore fans.

Related:
Watch: Taylor Swift Gets Hostile Reaction from Country Music Fans During Surprise Appearance

Likewise, people in different parts of the world react to music differently, depending on culture. Concertgoers in Finland, though relatively subdued, might be having as good a time as the excitable audiences of Argentina.

In other words, Jagger answered the question by adopting the audience’s perspective.

Springsteen, on the other hand, has expressed relative indifference toward the people who attend his concerts.

“I don’t worry about it,” Springsteen said earlier this year when asked about possible audience displeasure. “My job is very simple: I do what I want to do, I say what I want to say, and then people get to say what they want to say about it.”

Of course, when it comes to Trump-hating entertainers, the “Born in the U.S.A.” rocker hardly stands alone.

For instance, 80-year-old singer-songwriter Neil Young has sung anti-Trump songs, made anti-Trump gestures, and tried to punish outlets or organizations that did not conform to his uncompromising liberal agenda.

At the other end of the spectrum, where Jagger resides, one also finds British comedian Ricky Gervais.

In 2020, as host of the Golden Globes, Gervais — in a now-legendary monologue — told a stunned audience of Hollywood liberals to keep quiet about politics for a change.

“If you do win an award tonight,” Gervais said in a clip posted to X, “don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

“So,” he continued, “if you win, right, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f*** off, okay?”

In short, Jagger and Gervais had the same basic message: think less of yourselves and more of your audiences.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Punks Beat Pro Poker Winner Back to His Airbnb, Ambushed and Hogtied Him, Stole All His Winnings
'Worst of the Worst': ICE Announces Arrests of Scores of Murderers, Pedophiles, And Drug Traffickers
CNBC Gets Roasted After Its '10 Worst States to Live In' List Consists Entirely of Red States
Auto Journalist Swarmed by Cops After Flock Cameras Mistakenly Flag Car Theft: We 'Live in a Surveillance State'
Man Reportedly Shot Dead After Allegedly Trying to Run Over ICE Agents in Maine
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , ,

Conversation