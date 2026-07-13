Mick Jagger Says Musicians and Athletes Should Entertain Fans, Not 'Lecture' Them About Politics

Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has a quaint idea: entertainers should put their audiences first.

In an interview released on Saturday, the 82-year-old Jagger told David Marchese of The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast that musicians and athletes should focus on their craft, not on political proselytizing.

“And you don’t want to lecture them,” Jagger said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Marchese began the segment by asking Jagger about fellow legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, who regularly treats concertgoers to political diatribes. In particular, the longtime liberal Springsteen has used his time on stage to attack President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Jagger has a different view of a performer’s relationship to an audience.

“My job in the live music world is — [for] those people that come — is to make [them] have the best time they possibly can,” he said.

Jagger added that the entertainer should help his or her paying customers to “forget all their problems, and the problems of the world, and their mortgages, and their whatever.”

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“It’s similar to going to a sports event, really,” he continued, “because everything else is shouted out. You’re just watching who’s going to win. You’re not worrying about everything else.”

Mick Jagger Says It’s Not His Job to Lecture Rolling Stones’ Fans on Politics NYT: “Bruce Springsteen clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth.” MICK JAGGER: “My job in the live music world is for those people that come to have the best time … And you… pic.twitter.com/PmNaTgLjs7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 11, 2026

Jagger went on at length about how his relationship to an audience can change depending on the venue.

For instance, he said, festival goers do not necessarily buy tickets to see the Rolling Stones in particular. So he cannot treat them as he would treat the band’s hardcore fans.

Likewise, people in different parts of the world react to music differently, depending on culture. Concertgoers in Finland, though relatively subdued, might be having as good a time as the excitable audiences of Argentina.

In other words, Jagger answered the question by adopting the audience’s perspective.

Springsteen, on the other hand, has expressed relative indifference toward the people who attend his concerts.

“I don’t worry about it,” Springsteen said earlier this year when asked about possible audience displeasure. “My job is very simple: I do what I want to do, I say what I want to say, and then people get to say what they want to say about it.”

Of course, when it comes to Trump-hating entertainers, the “Born in the U.S.A.” rocker hardly stands alone.

For instance, 80-year-old singer-songwriter Neil Young has sung anti-Trump songs, made anti-Trump gestures, and tried to punish outlets or organizations that did not conform to his uncompromising liberal agenda.

At the other end of the spectrum, where Jagger resides, one also finds British comedian Ricky Gervais.

In 2020, as host of the Golden Globes, Gervais — in a now-legendary monologue — told a stunned audience of Hollywood liberals to keep quiet about politics for a change.

“If you do win an award tonight,” Gervais said in a clip posted to X, “don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

“So,” he continued, “if you win, right, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f*** off, okay?”

Ricky Gervais was right. “It’s a big year for pedophile movies. Shut up. I know Jeffrey Epstein was your friend…but I don’t care…you’re in no position to lecture anyone about anything…” pic.twitter.com/B42EG4mp4h — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 31, 2026

In short, Jagger and Gervais had the same basic message: think less of yourselves and more of your audiences.

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