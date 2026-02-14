Microsoft AI Chief Says Artificial Intelligence Will Do Most White-Collar Work by Next Year

Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence appears to be here to stay.

And for white-collar workers, they may have a very good reason to hate it — at least according to a top Microsoft executive.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared some sobering thoughts on where artificial intelligence is headed.

Suleyman believes that AI will be advanced, sophisticated, and widespread enough that it will replace white-collar workers within 18 months.

“I think that we’re going to have a human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks,” Suleyman said, per Business Insider.

He added, “So white-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person — most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.”

CEO of Microsoft AI Mustafa Suleyman joins FT editor Roula Khalaf to explain why most of the tasks accountants, lawyers and other professionals currently undertake will be fully automated by AI within the next 12 to 18 months https://t.co/yYKzS7NIOP pic.twitter.com/HvA6Q7KgIc — Financial Times (@FT) February 12, 2026

Suleyman said that this development is already observable in more specialized tasks, like software engineering, which have already seen heavy and growing AI usage.

“It’s a quite different relationship to the technology, and that’s happened in the last six months,” he said.

These sorts of prognostications from Microsoft shouldn’t be surprising.

After all, the tech titan’s investment into AI has already cost a number of jobs.

In December, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a massive $17.5 billion AI investment into India.

Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for… pic.twitter.com/NdFEpWzoyZ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 9, 2025

While massive businesses making even more massive investments into a country is not unheard of, Nadella’s excited announcement came mere months after Microsoft had gone through several painful rounds of layoffs.

And this does curiously connect back to Suleyman’s interview.

Some of the biggest cuts in Microsoft’s layoffs occurred within its Xbox video game division.

And one of the primary fields that fuels a video game company? Software engineering — which Suleyman noted was already ceding considerable ground to AI.

