Mustafa Suleyman speaks onstage during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on Sept. 18, 2023, in New York City. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Microsoft AI Chief Says Artificial Intelligence Will Do Most White-Collar Work by Next Year

 By Bryan Chai  February 14, 2026 at 9:30am
Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence appears to be here to stay.

And for white-collar workers, they may have a very good reason to hate it — at least according to a top Microsoft executive.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared some sobering thoughts on where artificial intelligence is headed.

Suleyman believes that AI will be advanced, sophisticated, and widespread enough that it will replace white-collar workers within 18 months.

“I think that we’re going to have a human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks,” Suleyman said, per Business Insider.

He added, “So white-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person — most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.”

Suleyman said that this development is already observable in more specialized tasks, like software engineering, which have already seen heavy and growing AI usage.

“It’s a quite different relationship to the technology, and that’s happened in the last six months,” he said.

These sorts of prognostications from Microsoft shouldn’t be surprising.

After all, the tech titan’s investment into AI has already cost a number of jobs.

In December, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a massive $17.5 billion AI investment into India.

While massive businesses making even more massive investments into a country is not unheard of, Nadella’s excited announcement came mere months after Microsoft had gone through several painful rounds of layoffs.

And this does curiously connect back to Suleyman’s interview.

Some of the biggest cuts in Microsoft’s layoffs occurred within its Xbox video game division.

And one of the primary fields that fuels a video game company? Software engineering — which Suleyman noted was already ceding considerable ground to AI.

Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
