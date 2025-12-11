Share
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Microsoft Build 2025 conference May 19 in Seattle, Washington.
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Microsoft Build 2025 conference May 19 in Seattle, Washington. (Jason Redmond - AFP / Getty Images)

Microsoft Announces $17.5 Billion Investment in India After Laying Off Thousands of Americans in 2025

 By Bryan Chai  December 10, 2025 at 5:12pm
Lots of people have lots of issues with artificial intelligence.

There’s the “slop“-part of the equation. There’s also the theft part of it.

Then there are the looming concerns about AI taking over human jobs. And that’s the big one for many Americans.

Much to the chagrin of those concerned Americans, Microsoft’s recent maneuvering has only emboldened — not lessened — those very fears.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to X on Tuesday to announce that his tech titan of a company had committed $17.5 billion to India to help the country kickstart its “AI first future.”

Nadella thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity.

At first blush, the deal seemed generally lauded, as a number of international X accounts all seemed to think this was the start of something big and revolutionary.

But for many American Microsoft employees, this could not have been more stinging.

Because while India may now associate Microsoft with a massive influx of cash and resources, Americans will forever associate Microsoft with job insecurity in 2025.

In June, reports began circulating that Microsoft was plotting mass layoffs.

(Of note, these June reports just came after Microsoft had laid off people in May.)

Shortly after those reports surfaced, Microsoft fired 9,000 employees.

Many of them were in the Xbox video game division, according to The Associated Press.

The AP also noted that Microsoft “has already had at least three layoffs this year and it’s unlikely that new hiring has matched the amount lost.”

And this, in a nutshell, is one of the many concerns that workers have about artificial intelligence.

It’s not just being directly replaced — it’s the opportunity cost of companies, like Microsoft, putting 17 and a half billion eggs in the AI basket … in India.

Conversation