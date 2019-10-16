In Middle of Dem Debate, Anderson Cooper Declares Biden's Been 'Falsely Accused'

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper raised some eyebrows Tuesday night during the Democratic presidential debate when he asked what many saw as a biased question of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Some background: Biden has been embroiled in controversy stemming from the fact that his son, Hunter, served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 per month in this role.

At one point, Joe Biden — who was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine — pressured that country to fire a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has alleged corruption on the part of Joe and Hunter Biden as a result of their political and financial dealings in Ukraine, respectively.

In asking Joe Biden about the matter on Tuesday, Cooper claimed that Trump has “falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board in Ukraine.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper runs interference for the Democrats, claims that Trump “falsely” accused Biden of corruption Biden responds by lying, falsely claims that he never talk to his son about business. Even his son said that he did. pic.twitter.com/jxeVoHTSIU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

“Falsely accused of doing something wrong” journo Anderson Cooper says to Joe Biden about Hunter Biden This after every Democrat on stage asserts that Trump has clearly and unambiguously committed enough crimes to go to prison for life, and no usage of “alleged” Seems fair — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 16, 2019

In fact, this was inaccurate characterization of Trump’s accusations.

To describe them as “false” suggests they have been “debunked,” which is untrue.

Is is true that there is no evidence linking the Bidens to any wrongdoing. But this does not necessarily mean Trump’s accusations are “false.”

Many commentators were quick to call out Cooper:

Poor Anderson Cooper “pooted in public” when he asserted that Biden was “falsely” accused…I’m surprised Cooper didn’t start crying as to how much he loved Biden and hated @realDonaldTrump . He validated the @JamesOKeefeIII and @Project_Veritas revelation! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 16, 2019

LOL Anderson Cooper asks abt conflict of interest re: Hunter Biden/Ukraine and says: “Trump has *falsely* accused your son of doing something wrong” and said there is “no evidence” that Biden engaged in any “wrongdoing.” This is a very serious, unbiased debate, guys. #DemDebate — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) October 16, 2019

Anderson Cooper really just said Trump FALSELY accused Hunter Biden of wrongdoing. Cooper, your bias is showing. #DemDebate — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 16, 2019

Anderson Cooper prefaces his question: “VP Biden, you have been falsely accused by Trump of Ukrainian corruption…” EYEROLL. Biased, much?? #DemDebate — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 16, 2019

Wow. Anderson Cooper just solve the whole Hunter affair. “Falsely accused,” he said. With media like that, who needs judges or investigations?#DemDebate — Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (@frfrankpavone) October 16, 2019

Joe Biden, for his part, answered Cooper’s question by denying any wrongdoing.

