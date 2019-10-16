SECTIONS
In Middle of Dem Debate, Anderson Cooper Declares Biden's Been 'Falsely Accused'

By Joe Setyon
Published October 15, 2019 at 5:39pm
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper raised some eyebrows Tuesday night during the Democratic presidential debate when he asked what many saw as a biased question of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Some background: Biden has been embroiled in controversy stemming from the fact that his son, Hunter, served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 per month in this role.

At one point, Joe Biden — who was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine — pressured that country to fire a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has alleged corruption on the part of Joe and Hunter Biden as a result of their political and financial dealings in Ukraine, respectively.

In asking Joe Biden about the matter on Tuesday, Cooper claimed that Trump has “falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board in Ukraine.”

In fact, this was inaccurate characterization of Trump’s accusations.

Is the media biased against President Trump?

To describe them as “false” suggests they have been “debunked,” which is untrue.

Is is true that there is no evidence linking the Bidens to any wrongdoing. But this does not necessarily mean Trump’s accusations are “false.”

Many commentators were quick to call out Cooper:

Joe Biden, for his part, answered Cooper’s question by denying any wrongdoing.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
