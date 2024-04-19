Five brave girls in West Virginia took a stand against the far left’s gender madness when they refused to compete against a boy claiming to be a girl at a track meet this week.

It’s tragic that the state of our crumbling society had even put the girls in such a position.

But whatever wave of feminism we’re currently suffering through has put girls and young women in the unenviable position of competing against men and boys in what were, until recently, their own sports.

Riley Gaines, a fierce proponent for protecting sacred spaces for girls and women, shared a video of the quiet protest from the teens on the social media platform X on Thursday.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer noted that the girls refused to throw the shot just days after a West Virginia court ruled that student-athletes must compete against people of the same sex.

As Reuters noted, that ruling would have prevented the boy from participating in the meet Thursday, but it was blocked from going into effect by a federal court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law was discriminatory and that it could not be enforced.

The teen whose family challenged the law is the very same boy whom the girls in Gaines’ video declined to acknowledge.

🚨🚨FIVE middle school female athletes in West Virginia refuse to throw shot put against male, Becky Pepper-Jackson. This comes just 2 days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the WV law that says you must compete in the category that matches your sex. It’s a… pic.twitter.com/RzMgh4jVRU — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 19, 2024

“It’s a sad day when 13-14yr old girls have to be the adults in the room, but I couldn’t be more inspired by and proud of these girls,” Gaines commented.

She concluded, “Enough is enough. The tide is turning!”

The girls in the clip “stepped in” and then “stepped out” as a protest of the boy’s presence at Liberty High School in Clarksburg, West Virginia, OutKick reported.

Gaines made headlines in 2022 after she was forced to compete against University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas – a man who was not competitive in swimming until after he began identifying as female and was allowed to join the women’s team.

Since Thomas participated in the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship that year, Gaines has not backed down from anyone and everyone who has argued that she should have remained quiet while competing against him.

Gaines has proved to be a brick wall to anyone who demands that people like her surrender competitive sports to untalented males.

But she alone cannot bring sanity back. Thankfully, it looks as though she is far from alone.

This week, a brave group of young girls in a place few people had ever heard of took a stand the only way they could by refusing to participate in a far-left social experiment.

It will be girls just like that who will be tasked with returning a sense of morality and normality to sports and culture.

The so-called adults who allowed Thursday’s spectacle to unfold should be ashamed of themselves — but if we know anything about the ongoing cultural revolution across the country, it’s that the people pushing it know no shame.

