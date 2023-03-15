Middle School Principal Arrested on His First Day on the Job, Charged with Making Terroristic Threats

On his first day in his new job, the principal of a Louisville, Kentucky, middle school was arrested for making terroristic threats.

WAVE-TV reported Leroy Littles was arrested Monday on a warrant from the Hillview Police Department, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office. Hillview is in Bullitt County, which is adjacent to Louisville.

Littles was arrested at Olmsted Academy North, where he was just starting his new post as principal, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

He was charged with terroristic threatening and assault fourth degree over a Christmas Day incident, WAVE reported.

The arrest was not connected to Littles’ employment with the Jefferson County Public Schools, the district said in a statement.

According to the complaint against Littles, a man was leaving his home with his former girlfriend, who was the current girlfriend of Littles, on Dec. 25 when the incident took place.

According to police, Leroy Littles, Sr. is being charged over an incident that happened on Christmas Day 2022.

The complaint said Littles stopped at the end of the driveway, exited his truck and spoke to the woman, after which he spoke to the man.

The complaint alleges that after the man tried to leave the vehicle, Littles hit him several times in the face, head and torso. The man sustained bruises to his forehead, lip, eye socket and ribs.

Littles is alleged to have said, “I know where you live, motherf***er, I’ll be back.”

According to WDRB-TV, the victim provided video of the incident and photos of his injuries to the Bullitt County Attorney’s Office on Dec. 28, at which time the warrant was issued.

Littles has been with the Jefferson County Public Schools for 16 years as an English teacher and a behavioral coach, the school district said in a March 8 announcement that he was appointed principal of Olmsted Academy North.

“My passion is to be the intentional change that is needed to impact our student body,” he said in a statement at the time.

Nate Meyer, assistant superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools, said in a statement that Little’s “ability to connect with the young men, their families, and the staff at Olmsted North will continue to push the school on a positive trajectory. His range of educational experience and successful leadership opportunities will allow him to make an impact immediately.”

WLKY-TV reported Monday evening that Littles was “let go” following his arrest.

According to WDRB, the school sent a letter home to parents that said, “You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against Olmsted North Principal Leroy Littles, Sr. The charges are unrelated to JCPS.

“JCPS is following its normal procedures for allegations related to staff.

“In the meantime, Assistant Principal Ebony Booker will be the administrator in charge, effective immediately.”

