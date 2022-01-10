When President Joe Biden first came into office, Democrats were hoping his strategy of forcing masks and vaccines on Americans would solve the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.

As the presumed president-elect back in November 2020, Biden promised he would “shut down the virus.”

“I am not going to shut down the economy, period,” Biden said. “I’m going to shut down the virus. That’s what I’m going to shut down.”

President-elect Joe Biden: “There’s no circumstance which I can see that would require a total national shutdown” pic.twitter.com/o2UEsG5p2U — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 19, 2020

A year later, it is clear Biden has broken at least one if not both of those promises. As far as the economy, it is true that Biden has not locked down it the same way we saw it happen in March 2020 at the beginning of the virus.

With that said, there is an argument to be made that Biden’s ill-advised policies, including paying people not to work for months on end, needlessly restrained an economy that was ready to blossom.

Whether or not Biden “shut down the economy,” in so many words, is a bit of a grey area. However, there is nothing grey about Biden’s failures on his second promise from November 2020.

Vaccinated people are testing positive left and right, and it’s clear that Biden has not “shut down the virus.” This has put leftists in a precarious position as COVID-19 is no longer a winning issue for them.

Do you think this change in rhetoric is politically motivated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1891 Votes) No: 1% (16 Votes)

When former President Donald Trump was in office, the “health experts” suggested he should be doing more to quash the virus. Establishment media outlets joined in and began to blame Trump for every COVID-19 death in the country.

Now that a Democrat is in office, the left can no longer gain political ground by blaming leadership for COVID-19 deaths. As a result, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has completely flipped her messaging.

“The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities,” Walensky told Good Morning America on Friday. “So really, these are people who were unwell to begin with.”

The CDC director just said over 75% of “covid deaths” occurred in people with at least four comorbidities. Since Biden can’t shut down covid, suddenly all this data is getting shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/NKvproy3lx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2022

Of course, conservatives have been making this point for over a year now. The Western Journal even published a full report in September 2021 about the relationship between obesity and severe cases of COVID-19.

At the time, conservatives argued that exercise and personal fitness could be just as, if not more, effective than masking and social distancing. My position has not changed on this, and many conservatives agree.

But at that point in time, it had not yet become beneficial for the left to acknowledge this logic. Biden was president, but he had not been in office long enough for them to fully give up hope that he would “shut down the virus.”

Four months later, case numbers have only gotten worse, and the left has realized they are losing the perception battle on COVID-19. It is apparent in many metrics, from Biden’s poll numbers to packed event venues across the country.

Americans are no longer willing to wait for a far-off dream of a world where COVID-19 is completely eradicated. They are ready to live their lives and acknowledge that COVID-19 is just a threat they will have to live with.

For the vast majority of Americans, the threat is rather minimal compared to the worst-case scenarios pushed by the fear-mongering left when the pandemic began.

Most healthy Americans are not dying or even getting seriously ill from this virus, and the Democrats’ power to govern by fear is dwindling. With the midterms just under 10 months away, Democrats understand they cannot waste any more time on losing strategies.

This is precisely the reason why leftists like Walensky are now willing to admit that the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths have come from otherwise unhealthy people.

Walensky’s admission is not motivated by any sort of new data or findings, because this data has been apparent for months on end. Instead, it is a purely political move to try and gain some support on an issue where the Democrats are quickly losing ground.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation