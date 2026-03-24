With Midterms and Trump's Future on the Line, GOP Brags 7-1 Cash Advantage Over Debt-Saddled Democrats

Heading into a midterm election season that will likely decide the second half of President Donald Trump’s term in office, Republicans are holding a huge financial advantage over the Democratic Party.

Citing Federal Election Commission data, CNN reported on Monday that the Republican National Committee can boast a February fundraising total that nearly doubles Democratic efforts.

The RNC took in $18.5 million in February compared to the Democratic National Committee’s $10.3 million, CNN reported.

And when it comes to cash on hand — it’s even bigger than that.

The RNC reported $109 million, while the DNC had only $15.9 million — an almost 7-1 advantage for the Republicans.

And considering the DNC is in debt to the tune of $17.4 million, according to CNN, that means the left-wing party has more debt than spending money.

The numbers continue a trend from Trump’s first year in office. The RNC ended 2025 with $95 million in cash after raising $172.2 million, according to the Washington Examiner. Democrats, by contrast, raised $145.8 million, ending with only $14 million.

Money is no guarantee of election success.

In the 2024 presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris blew through more than $1 billion but ended up losing to Trump — without winning a single swing state.

In the 2016 presidential race, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign raised nearly twice as much money as Trump’s, according to a Politico report from December 2016, but she still managed to lose.

On the other hand, in the 2020 presidential race, Democrats spent almost twice what Republicans spent and managed to elect Joe Biden to the White House.

Democrats also retained control of the House of Representatives and eventually won the Senate after two runoff elections in Georgia.

But there’s no doubt that any political party would rather be more than $100 million ahead than $17 million in debt.

And the RNC advantage could matter even more in the 2026 midterms, thanks to a Supreme Court case that could be decided in June.

In December, the justices heard arguments in a case brought by the RNC challenging limits on spending national political parties are allowed to coordinate with candidates, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The case was brought by now-Vice President J.D. Vance in 2022 when Vance was still a member of the Senate from Ohio, as Newsweek reported.

If the Supreme Court does overturn the limits, it could open the way for the Republican National Committee to turn its cash advantage into a real advantage for Republican congressional candidates in November.

There’s no question that the party holding Congress in the next two years is going to be fundamental to Trump’s term.

With a Republican Congress, he’ll have a freer hand on both foreign and domestic policy.

With a Democratic Congress, political gridlock is inevitable, and impeachment — again — is even possible.

And considering the challenges the GOP is facing, from voter discontent with the economy to the traditional advantage the out-of-power party enjoys in midterms, to the standard bias of the establishment media, that financial help could be crucial for a GOP Congress in 2027 — and Trump’s remaining years in power.

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