'Midwest Mamdani' Loses Minneapolis Mayoral Race After Ranked Choice Voting Tabulation

Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh, a far-left candidate for Minneapolis mayor who drew comparisons to Zohran Mamdani, came up short in his effort to cement the city as a socialist stronghold.

The Associated Press called the race for incumbent Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday afternoon after final round results were tabulated using ranked choice voting (RCV).

In the first round of balloting, Frey had received 41.7 percent of the vote compared with Fateh’s 31.6 percent, with other candidates splitting the remaining vote, according to the AP.

When RCV was tabulated, Frey had 53.0 percent of the vote to Fateh’s 47.0 percent.

Frey, an establishment-backed Democrat running for a third term, faced 14 challengers in the mayoral election, some of whom argued the incumbent was not progressive enough.

The incumbent mayor’s victory is likely to be viewed as a notable defeat for the Democratic Party’s far-left flank, despite socialists securing a massive achievement in New York City with Mamdani’s win.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — the party’s failed 2024 vice presidential nominee — and Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar both endorsed Frey for re-election.

Meanwhile, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents the entirety of Minneapolis in the House, endorsed Fateh.

Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting, and several far-left candidates in the race urged their supporters to rank each other in an attempt to defeat Frey.

Did you think Fateh would win in Minneapolis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (61 Votes) No: 70% (140 Votes)

Fateh, who is of Somali descent, would have been the city’s first Muslim mayor. He sparked controversy in August for suggesting that his top priority if elected mayor would be defending illegal immigrants from “a hostile federal government.”

Fateh was viewed by some political observers as the “Midwest Mamdani” due to both candidates’ similar backgrounds and political views.

Both socialist candidates have previously called for defunding the police, pledged to enact a tax hike on wealthy residents, and are vocal critics of Israel.

One of Fateh’s campaign proposals would divert half of 911 calls to “non-police responders,” and he backed a 2021 ballot measure to defund the police and replace law enforcement with “peace officers.”

Frey, however, has argued the city needs more police officers and notably praised the Minneapolis Police Department for surpassing 600 personnel in June.

“Here’s the truth: We also need more police officers to be able to handle these situations,” Frey said. “When you have less officers per capita than virtually any city in the country, you need to do the necessary work to increase that.”

Frey notably led Minneapolis during the Black Lives Matter riots, which triggered a violent crime surge and police exodus in the city. He has managed to hold onto power despite calls from the far-left to abolish the police or dramatically reduce their presence in the city.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Minnesota’s highest-ranking Republican, framed the prospect of a Fateh victory as unleashing “pro-illegal alien, communist chaos” onto the city during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation in August.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.