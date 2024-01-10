Migrant Camp Moves Into High School, Forces Students Out of Their Classrooms

When, pray tell, will President Joe Biden and his administration finally be forced to admit that their open borders policy isn’t just hurting red border states like Arizona and Texas but the whole of America — including his own bread-and-butter big-city supporters?

The latest piece of evidence came from the most populous U.S. city — New York, which has been so besieged by illegal immigrants who want to come there that it’s actually suing the bus companies bringing them there. The hope in New York, among other emergency stopgap measures, was that a camp could be set up in a distant corner of Brooklyn known as Floyd Bennett Field to house at least part of the flood of migrants streaming into the city.

But New York weather in January isn’t amenable to camping. And that’s why, according to a New York Post report Tuesday, a Brooklyn high school had to go to virtual learning in order to give up its gym to nearly 2,000 migrants.

Due to a storm hitting the New York area, city officials feared that “torrential rains and gusting winds” would topple the tent city officials had set up at Floyd Bennett Field, which meant that the roughly 1,900 migrants were packed into the second floor of James Madison High School, about five miles away from the encampment.

The school is closed to students on Wednesday.

The situation seemed to make nobody happy — particularly since the warning signs were on the wall.

“From the announcement of the migrant camp being placed at Floyd Bennett Field, everyone, except apparently those running the camp, knew it would be a disaster,” Republican New York state Assembly candidate Thomas P. Sullivan said in a statement published to social media on Tuesday.

“Countless members of our community said it was a horrible idea. Tents will be too cold in the winter, the tents will not withstand the high winds, the base is at risk of flooding,” he continued. “Despite these many warnings, our state and federal leadership proceed[ed] with this disastrous plan. The fact that they will have to temporarily move these migrants into an active high school is shocking, but not surprising.

“Our community cannot handle this crisis,” he continued. “The federal government must secure our border and the governor and mayor should listen to the people in their communities and reverse these disastrous policies.”

Approximately 1.9k migrants from Floyd Bennett Field will be temporarily relocated to James Madison High School The school will be shut down and students will attend virtual classes This incident confirms what we knew all along, the camp at Floyd Bennett Field is unsustainable pic.twitter.com/SsNi41vFty — Thomas P. Sullivan (@Sully4Assembly) January 9, 2024

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reposted Sullivan’s statement along with this quote: “Woah. Wow. Can’t imagine this going over well with parents.”

Woah. Wow. Can’t imagine this going over well with parents. https://t.co/LqoVmXedLi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 9, 2024

And, shocker of shockers, it didn’t.

“This is f***ed up,” a local resident who identified himself only as Rob told the Post. “It’s a litmus test. They are using a storm, a legitimate situation, where they are testing this out. I guarantee you they’ll be here for the entire summer.

“There’s 1,900 people getting thrown into my neighborhood, half a block from where I live and we don’t know who they are,” he added.

“They’re not vetted. A lot of them have criminal records and backgrounds and we don’t even know.”

One local mom, the Post reported, also screamed at the buses.

“How do you feel? Does it feel good?” yelled the woman, who would only identify herself to the outlet as Michelle.

“How does it feel that you kicked all the kids out of school tomorrow? Does it feel good? I hope you feel good. I hope you will sleep very well tonight!”

Another local dad had this to say: “How do you feel stealing American tax money?”

And New York GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who introduced legislation in October to stop the federal government from “[t]urning our federal parks into encampments for unvetted migrants from all over the world” — and more specifically Gateway National Recreation Area, which Floyd Bennett Field is a part of — also expressed her disgust.

Shutting down a school & forcing students to take virtual classes for illegal immigrants. Nice job Democrats! @NYCMayor insists on free housing for all, @GovKathyHochul ignores our warning about using parks and @SenSchumer sat on my bill to cancel this lease! Three stooges!! https://t.co/5U6gnn6U0W — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) January 9, 2024

The bill passed the House but went nowhere in the Senate, controlled by a Democratic majority and Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Shutting down a school & forcing students to take virtual classes for illegal immigrants. Nice job Democrats!” she said on social media. “@NYCMayor [Eric Adams] insists on free housing for all, [New York Gov.] @GovKathyHochul ignores our warning about using parks and @SenSchumer sat on my bill to cancel this lease! Three stooges!!”

And now we know why Democrats sat on the bill: Instead of shutting down the border crisis and ending New York City’s sanctuary status — along with cracking down on those illegally in this country — the Democrats will continue to expect border states to shoulder the burden.

That was their plan all along. When that failed, residents were expected to shoulder the burden, including students who were forced into inadequate virtual learning. Wonderful.

It’s time the Democrats started shouldering the burden, instead. Let’s see Gracie Mansion, home of New York City’s mayor, turned into migrant housing. Same thing with Chuck Schumer and Kathy Hochul’s places of residence. And while we’re at it, the White House should be fair game, too. So, too, should Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas‘ digs.

After all, if these unvetted illegal immigrants are important enough to shove high schoolers out, they should be important enough to shove the people who all but invited them here out, too. No? Not willing to do that? Then stop this madness and send them back.

