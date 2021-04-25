Do you feel like you’ve had enough of President Biden’s border crisis?

Do you feel you couldn’t possibly get more disgusted to hear of kids packed into cages, abandoned in the desert, or just tossed over the border wall as the Democrats who run Washington, D.C., feign humanitarian concern?

Well, just you wait.

As the New York Post reported Saturday, a photo emerged of a children’s book penned by Vice President Kamala Harris sitting on a cot at California’s Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, a facility for unaccompanied migrant children being kept in federal custody.

“Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time,” the book, “Superheroes Everywhere,” assures children.

Its readers, of course, have to be both be old enough to read and able to read fluently in English while also still young enough to appreciate a picture book about superheroes. That’s likely a niche demographic, under the circumstances.

Meanwhile, the veep herself is nowhere to be seen in any such border facility even in the general vicinity of the disastrous humanitarian crisis of the Biden-Harris administration’s own making.

While the vice president has supposedly been tasked with addressing the crisis that the White House insists is not actually a crisis, she promises us she’s focusing on the “root causes” of the recent surge of illegal crossings.

Apparently, she has to single-handedly solve decades of corruption and destabilization in Central America before she’s able to free up her schedule enough to ensure migrant children aren’t stuffed like sardines into overcrowded, COVID-19 infested facilities, malnourished, or sexually abused.

Weirdly, we don’t hear much from the administration about what these root causes are or how Harris, who was a junior senator when picked as a running mate for now-President Joe Biden, even plans to go about such a feat of addressing them.

While such details seem too frivolous to provide to the American public, someone — it’s not clear who — apparently decided it would be a delightful treat for migrant children to thumb through the glass-ceiling-and-barriers-breaking vice president’s English-language picture book as they await processing in the system.

How … thoughtful?

Now, according to Fox News, a White House official said Harris wasn’t aware the book had been made available at the facility. The Washington Examiner reported that the book was “part of a citywide donation effort to collect books and toys for the children.”

With that in mind, it’s hard to blame Harris or the Biden administration for the book’s presence at the facility. And there’s no evidence that more than one copy of the book was distributed.

Still, it’s a bad look for Harris.

Not only has Harris failed to actually go to the border and see these children with her own, naked eyeballs, let alone hold a news conference about how she plans to address this not-crisis, but a copy of a book she wrote was given out at a facility for incoming migrant children — kids who might not even be able to read it in the first place.

And that’s in addition to the fact that the whole reason for the massive influx of unaccompanied minors is the Biden-Harris’ administration’s own misguided policies all but inviting foreign nationals to send their children across the border alone.

CORRECTION, April 27, 2021: This post, and its headline, originally claimed that multiple copies of Harris’ book were being given out to children at the facility as part of “welcome packets” for new arrivals. In fact, just one copy of the book was spotted, and the Biden administration appears to have played little to no role in its presence. We apologize to our readers, and to Vice President Harris, for the error.

