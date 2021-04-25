Do you feel like you’ve had enough of President Biden’s border crisis?

Do you feel you couldn’t possibly get more disgusted to hear of kids packed into cages, abandoned in the desert, or just tossed over the border wall as the Democrats who run Washington D.C. feign humanitarian concern?

Well, just you wait — the callousness surrounding the border crisis just reached a whole new level and, boy, is it even more jaw-dropping than you may have imagined possible.

As the New York Post reported Saturday, photos have emerged of a children’s book penned by Vice President Kamala Harris being packed along with basic necessities in welcome packets for new, unaccompanied migrant children as they are kept in federal custody inside California’s Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

“Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time,” the book, “Superheroes Everywhere,” assures children.

Its readers, of course, have to be both be old enough to read and able to read fluently in English while also still young enough to appreciate a picture book about superheroes. That’s likely a niche demographic, under the circumstances.

Migrant minors will reportedly receive Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book in welcome kits at a new shelter in Long Beach, CA.

’Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time,’ Harris tells kids in book, shown sitting on a cot with more basic supplies.

SAD! pic.twitter.com/cBQEoXq6xj — Dr. Thomas Hoke (@hoke_thomas) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the veep herself is nowhere to be seen in any such border facility even in the general vicinity of the disastrous humanitarian crisis of the Biden-Harris administration’s own making.

While the vice president has supposedly been tasked with addressing the crisis that the White House insists is not actually a crisis, she promises us she’s focusing on the “root causes” of the recent surge of illegal crossings.

Apparently, she has to single-handedly solve decades of corruption and destabilization in Central America before she’s able to free up her schedule enough to ensure migrant children aren’t stuffed like sardines into overcrowded, COVID-19 infested facilities, malnourished, or sexually abused.

Weirdly, we don’t hear much from the administration about what these root causes are or how Harris, who was a junior senator when picked as a running mate for now-President Joe Biden, even plans to go about such a feat of addressing them.

While such details seem too frivolous to provide to the American public, someone has apparently decided it would be a delightful treat for migrant children to thumb through the glass-ceiling-and-barriers-breaking vice president’s English-language picture book as they await processing in the system.

How … thoughtful?

It wasn’t clear how the book was chosen to be included in the welcome kits.

According to Fox News, a White House official said Harris wasn’t aware the book was being distributed to migrant children. The Washington Examiner reported that the book was “part of a citywide donation effort to collect books and toys for the children.”

Not only has Harris failed to actually go to the border and see these children with her own, naked eyeballs, let alone hold a news conference about how she plans to address this not-crisis, but some incoming migrant children are being given copies of a book she wrote that most of the kids might not even be able to read.

And that’s in addition to the fact that the whole reason for the massive influx of unaccompanied minors is the Biden-Harris’ administration’s own misguided policies all but inviting foreign nationals to send their children across the border alone.

Is this actually total ignorance — or sheer callousness? Does the administration have even a shred of concern for these children or the crisis that it’s created?

