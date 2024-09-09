Migrants Eating Pets? Kamala Harris Called Out Over Alarming Claims as Border Crisis Rages

Democrats can’t be loving the latest narrative taking a bite out of their forthcoming presidential election odds.

As the November general election rolls closer, one can probably expect nastier and more aggressive opposition research from the camps of the respective presidential ticket headers — Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans — but it’s hard to imagine how this gets topped.

Conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk took to the social media platform X on Sunday and amplified some particularly alarming claims about President Joe Biden’s administration — which includes Harris — and its immigration policies, which have led to a chaotic border.

Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan. Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new… pic.twitter.com/LTnlaL4N0v — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2024

“Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan,” Kirk posted. “Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new normal.

“Those idiots deserve to be condemned and mocked mercilessly.

“Save our pets. Secure our borders.”

Kirk was citing “a screengrab of a post which appears to have been shared in the private Facebook group Springfield Ohio Crime and Information,” according to Newsweek.

That purported screengrab said, “Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!!

“My neighbor informed me that her daughter’s friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc.

“One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked toward a neighbor’s house, where Haitians live, & saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, & they were carving it up to eat.

“I’ve been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at snyder park with the ducks and geese.”

That alarming anecdote was accompanied by a link to a Breitbart article reporting on the 20,000 “Haitian immigrants that have flooded the city.”

As to whether or not this is a tree worth barking up for Trump come Tuesday’s presidential debate remains to be seen.

Trump probably won’t after local law enforcement came out and denied these claims, per Forbes.

There have been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Springfield Police investigations commander Mike Kranzbut said.

But that didn’t stop Trump’s running mate from blasting the immigration policies that are leading to rampant crime — if not pets being consumed.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar? pic.twitter.com/rf0EDIeI5i — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

“Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country,” Vance posted Monday, before asking: “Where is our border czar?”

Much of the establishment media derided these seemingly debunked claims, while others pivoted to more pressing issues. For example, conservative film auteur Matt Walsh put the focus on America’s children.

If you’re upset at how Democrat policies are harming household pets, just wait until to you hear what Democrat policies do to human babies — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 9, 2024

“If you’re upset at how Democrat policies are harming household pets, just wait until to you hear what Democrat policies do to human babies,” Walsh posted Monday.

