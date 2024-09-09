Share
News

Migrants Eating Pets? Kamala Harris Called Out Over Alarming Claims as Border Crisis Rages

 By Bryan Chai  September 9, 2024 at 3:47pm
Share

Democrats can’t be loving the latest narrative taking a bite out of their forthcoming presidential election odds.

As the November general election rolls closer, one can probably expect nastier and more aggressive opposition research from the camps of the respective presidential ticket headers — Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans — but it’s hard to imagine how this gets topped.

Conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk took to the social media platform X on Sunday and amplified some particularly alarming claims about President Joe Biden’s administration — which includes Harris — and its immigration policies, which have led to a chaotic border.

Trending:
JD Vance Drops 8-Post Bomb on Kamala Harris, Completely Dismantles Her Right Before Trump Debate

“Residents of Springfield, OH are reporting that Haitians are eating their family pets, another gift of the Biden-Harris mass immigration replacement plan,” Kirk posted. “Liberals will soon be lecturing Americans on why they need to be sensitive to Haitian culture and accept this as the new normal.

“Those idiots deserve to be condemned and mocked mercilessly.

“Save our pets. Secure our borders.”

Kirk was citing “a screengrab of a post which appears to have been shared in the private Facebook group Springfield Ohio Crime and Information,” according to Newsweek.

Do you think Trump will close the border?

That purported screengrab said, “Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!!

“My neighbor informed me that her daughter’s friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc.

“One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked toward a neighbor’s house, where Haitians live, & saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, & they were carving it up to eat.

“I’ve been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at snyder park with the ducks and geese.”

That alarming anecdote was accompanied by a link to a Breitbart article reporting on the 20,000 “Haitian immigrants that have flooded the city.”

Related:
Court of Appeals in Swing States Drop Major Ruling, Hurting Kamala Harris' Chances Against Trump

As to whether or not this is a tree worth barking up for Trump come Tuesday’s presidential debate remains to be seen.

Trump probably won’t after local law enforcement came out and denied these claims, per Forbes.

There have been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Springfield Police investigations commander Mike Kranzbut said.

But that didn’t stop Trump’s running mate from blasting the immigration policies that are leading to rampant crime — if not pets being consumed.

“Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country,” Vance posted Monday, before asking: “Where is our border czar?”

Much of the establishment media derided these seemingly debunked claims, while others pivoted to more pressing issues. For example, conservative film auteur Matt Walsh put the focus on America’s children.

“If you’re upset at how Democrat policies are harming household pets, just wait until to you hear what Democrat policies do to human babies,” Walsh posted Monday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Migrants Eating Pets? Kamala Harris Called Out Over Alarming Claims as Border Crisis Rages
New Video: Melania Trump Details Devastating Toll Biden's Presidency Has Taken on the Country
ABC Gets Called Out for Sneaky Pre-Debate Poll Trick: 'Trying to Set Up a Particular Narrative'
Country Plans to Cull Wildlife to Feed Its Citizens, Gets Warned About 'Dangers of Zoonotic Diseases'
Harris Campaign Reprimands Reporters at Tim Walz Event, Tells Them to 'Not Disrupt the Program'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation