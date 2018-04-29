Migrants from Central America Caught Scaling Border Wall, Urged To Jump

The caravan of migrants from Central America seeking asylum in the U.S. has arrived at the border, and some people associated with the group have already been caught scaling the border fences.

“Several groups of people associated with the Central American caravan” illegally entered the U.S. “by climbing over the dilapidated scrap metal border fence on either side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry,” Rodney Scott, chief of the Border Patrol in the San Diego sector, which sits just north of Tijuana, told reporters Saturday.

Scott said the migrants included “children as young as 4 years old and in one case a pregnant female.”

He called it “unconscionable that anyone would expose a child to these dangerous conditions.”

Five busloads of migrants were escorted Sunday through Tijuana to a cross-border rally near San Diego, where supporters gathered on both sides of the fence, The Associated Press reported.

Images from the rally show apparent migrants from the Mexican side sitting atop the border wall waving what appears to be the Honduran flag.

Central Americans climb the border wall during the “March without Borders” held at Playas de Tijuana in solidarity for the #MigrantCaravan pic.twitter.com/qL65REr1rq — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) April 29, 2018

The Associated Press revealed that more than a dozen people from the Mexican side of the divide scaled the wall, as Border Patrol agents watched carefully nearby.

Related video also showed some individuals pushing through the chain link fence.

The Trump administration has determined that the perceived invaders are a threat to American national security.

Footage TODAY of Central Americans from the Caravan reaching the San Diego border "wall". The migrants are climbing the fence and cheering "Gracias, México!" The disrespect for our borders, and for our country, is beyond belief. This is an attempt at invasion. #StopTheCaravan RT pic.twitter.com/XUIKoWI66a — Lauren Rose (@LaurenRoseUltra) April 29, 2018

“We need a strong, impenetrable WALL that will end this problem once and for all,” President Donald Trump, who has dispatched the National Guard to the border, reportedly told campaign supporters.

The president has repeatedly stressed the need for tougher border security.

