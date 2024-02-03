Illegal aliens continue to reap benefits far and above what real Americans are afforded as billions in tax dollars are being burned up to provide freebies for those who broke our laws coming here. And now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is handing out $53 million more tax dollars for free prepaid credit cards to illegals.

The Democrat mayor’s new pilot program will dump $53 million in tax dollars into a welfare system for illegals in the form of prepaid credit cards that can be used to buy food at local bodegas, according to The New York Post.

The newest handout program is being run by the New Jersey-based Mobility Capital Finance which is set to provide the credit cards to 500 illegals, city hall said.

The city claims the cards will be accepted at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores. The migrants are also being asked to sing an affidavit pledging to only use the cards for food, or risk being kicked out of the program and perhaps losing their free lodging at the Roosevelt Hotel shelter.

This seems to be a bit of a reach, though. If illegal aliens don’t care enough about our laws not to enter our country illegally, how will “signing an affidavit” be any sort of check on their misbehavior? Won’t at least some of these illegals sell their cards for drug and alcohol money? How would an “affidavit” stop that?

The new credit card program is similar to the federal food assistance program called SNAP. But this program takes resources away from Americans and gives it to illegals.

The cards will contain a $1,000 balance, and the amount on the cards will be renewed every 28 days, officials said.

“MoCaFi looks forward to partnering with New York City to disburse funds for asylum seekers to purchase fresh, hot food,” MoCaFi CEO and founder Wole Coaxum said in a statement. “MoCaFi’s goal is to expand access to financial resources for individuals excluded from banking, such as asylum seekers, while helping the local economy.”

City hall plans to roll out this same card program throughout the city’s sheltering system to about 15,000 more migrants.

“Not only will this provide families with the ability to purchase fresh food for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing, but the pilot program is expected to save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually,” city hall spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak said in a statement.

The “savings” are apparently a reference to the fact that the city won’t be paying a company to provide the illegals with free food and the migrants will be going out and buying their own food.

City hall has been paying $11 for every meal packaged for illegals, whether the meals are taken or not. And many of the meals are not taken and are simply thrown away because migrants want food they are familiar with in their home countries, the Post added.

New York City is currently housing about 66,000 illegals at a cost of ten billion dollars through 2025.

New York City is not the only big city handing billions of tax dollars over to free clothing, free food, free medical care, free education, free legal assistance and more to illegals. The same is happening in Colorado, Massachusetts, Illinois, California and a dozen other states.

The city of Boston, for instance, just got caught busing illegals into the city, then taking away a recreational facility from a black neighborhood to use it for a migrant shelter, depriving local children of a place to gather in their own neighborhood.

Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu loaded up hundreds of migrants sheltering at Edward Logan International Airport and bused them to Roxbury rec center, which closed the center down for local residents, Fox News reported.

In middle of the night, Democrats bussed illegals into Boston and shut down a recreational center in a predominantly black area to house them. A resident says now kids will be on the streets. Democrats are putting black kids on the streets. This clip should play on a loop in… pic.twitter.com/ln9b7Hq6ib — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2024

Similar incidents have occurred in Chicago where Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson has shut down schools and rec centers, taken them away from rightful citizens, and turned them into migrant shelters.

In all, through our taxes, the American people are being used as an ATM for illegals who are pouring across our border by the millions to take advantage of a growing list of freebies being offered by Democrat politicians as the taxpayers find life getting harder to afford every day.

