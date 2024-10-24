Mika Brzezinski Loses Her Cool Live on MSNBC, Turns to Unhinged Rhetoric as Trump Surges

Oh my. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski went to some next-level fear-mongering Thursday, accusing Donald Trump of “killing women” and claiming he’s “obsessed” with Adolf Hitler.

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” she said, “This is what voters know right now, that he is killing us. I’m talking about us women. … He is putting us at risk. He is making us afraid to have babies. He is putting our reproductive health at risk. And some women have died already because of this.”

Brzezinski is apparently talking about the 2022 deaths of Georgia residents Amber Thurman and Candi Miller, which the left has heavily politicized this election season, but it wasn’t the state’s laws regarding abortion that caused their demise.

The Democratic argument, pushed particularly by Vice President Kamala Harris, is that Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who went on to rule that Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, thereby returning the issue to the states. But for Trump defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016, Roe would still be the law of the land.

Following the June 2022 ruling, states like Georgia adopted stricter abortion laws, banning the procedure after a human heartbeat can be detected in the unborn child, usually about six weeks into the pregnancy.

NEW: A furious Mika Brzezinski loses it, says Trump is “k*lling women,” lashes out at “idiots” who are questioning The Atlantic’s anti-Trump reporting. This is not what someone who thinks their side is winning sounds like. “[Trump] is k*lling us. I’m talking about us women.… pic.twitter.com/nZvgV0Hjan — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

However, as The Daily Signal reported, neither Thurman’s nor Miller’s deaths can be linked to the six-week ban in place in 2022.

Thurman legally obtained pills in North Carolina to end the lives of her unborn twins. Five days later, she returned to Georgia and began to abort the babies, but parts of the remains were in the uterus and she began to develop sepsis and went to the hospital.

She was admitted, but died before doctors decided to perform a procedure to remove the remaining body parts.

In the case of Miller, she ordered the abortion pills online and suffered the same incomplete abortion complication. She never went to the hospital before dying.

Nothing in the Georgia abortion law prevented either woman from receiving treatment at a hospital. The main danger to these women was that unfortunately, due to liberal policies, the Food and Drug Administration no longer requires those taking abortion polls to be under a doctor’s care. Such supervision could have saved both women.

The Biden-Harris administration changed the rule regarding the need for a physician’s prescription in 2022, Politico reported.

The Guttmacher Institute reported in March that 63 percent of abortions in the U.S. in 2023 were by medication, up from 53 percent in 2020.

So if anyone should be blamed for the deaths of Thuman and Miller, it’s President Joe Biden, with the support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brzezinski also ranted, “These headlines and very good reporting, by the way, that shouldn’t be questioned by idiots about what Trump has said about Hitler. That’s incredibly important to know.”

On Wednesday, Harris turned to reporting from the far-left shill The Atlantic and disgruntled former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly as the basis of her ridiculous attack trying to link Trump with Hitler.

Speaking in front of her vice presidential residence in Washington, D.C., Harris said, “So yesterday we learned that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had.”

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him,” she added.

Vice President Harris: “It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler…this is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best.” pic.twitter.com/WKu4xFXRl8 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2024

It’s obvious that it was over-the-top political rhetoric, and that’s all. The Biden-Harris administration’s Justice Department has gone to extraordinary measures to bypass the law and the Constitution to try to “get Trump.”

And even if Trump had any inclination to disobey the Constitution using the military, where would he find even one general officer, who by attainment of that rank has served decades in the military, to follow such an order, much less the officers and rank-and-file below him or her to carry it out?

Brzezinski, like Harris, is engaging in desperate fear-mongering. It’s a good indication, along with recent polling, that the Democratic nominee is losing, hence the ridiculous attacks.

