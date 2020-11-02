While election trends are falling in President Trump’s direction, and the pollsters who’ve been pushing the “Biden landslide” narrative for months are finally trimming their numbers to something approaching reality to try to yank their burning reputations out of the fire at the last minute, it’s vitally important that Republicans show up at the polls tomorrow to vote, and bring other Trump supporters with them.

Remember, the only reason that tortoise won the race is because the rabbit decided to take a nap before he got to the finish line.

That said, even if President Trump wins in a landslide, one big enough that the planned long counts and margins of fraud can’t possibly overcome it, don’t expect the left to observe the great American tradition of accepting the will of the people and losing gracefully.

Leftist radical groups already have their plans laid for committing violence in the streets, shutting down Washington, taking over federal buildings, hamstringing the government, laying siege to the White House and blocking Congress members from getting back to work.

Is that just a paranoid partisan fantasy?

Nope. They’ve told us that’s exactly what they plan to do, and stupidly enough, they did it on video.

The website linked above was reportedly set up by a disgruntled member of the insurrectionist left to post documents and videos exposing what the so-called “Sunrise” groups plan to do.

It explains, “Sunrise is an umbrella movement comprised of 400 ‘hubs’ and hundreds of affinity groups including 350.0rg and Extinction Rebellion.”

The site claims that it will be releasing more shocking information over the next 48 hours about these group’s plans to cause havoc to overturn the election, stage a coup and prevent Trump from remaining president, and it started with a bang by posting two recorded Zoom video conference calls of their planning sessions.

The first shows an alleged longtime leftist organizer whose background includes Occupy Wall Street discussing plans to shut down D.C. and saying, “Whoever’s got the guns can win – let’s take over the buildings! We are going to be in a crisis but we want it to be one that we are creating. We want to make sure that we are on the offense and not the defense. We want them to be responding to us and not us responding to them.”

The other video, which may be even more shocking, is reportedly a Zoom call between a number of leftist activist federal employees discussing all the times that they’ve anonymously leaked information to the media and the various ways in which they have the power to undermine the administration from within. Their names and faces are clearly identified in the video.

If any of these people are at their federal desks this morning and haven’t already been escorted from the building by armed guards to await possible federal charges as serious as sedition, then someone needs to be removed from the law enforcement agencies.

I’ve yet to see a better argument for President Trump’s executive order making it easier to fire federal employees, or for that matter, a better argument for crawling over broken glass, if you have to, to re-elect Trump. He’s the only thing standing between us and these unelected, power-mad, radical bureaucrats being in charge of our government.

To make these videos easier to share, here’s the one with the professional coup plotters:

And here’s the one with the federal employees:

That second one should give you an idea of the kind of power we’ve allowed to be ceded to unaccountable partisan bureaucrats and why we need to give Trump four more years to finish draining the swamp and filleting the bottom-feeders that dwell there.

