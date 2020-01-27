Mike Huckabee: In 2020, Holocaust Remembrance Day Is as Important as Ever

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This year, we observe the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

This is always a very solemn occasion, but even more so now in the shadow of rising anti-Semitism — some of it even coming from national political figures in Congress — and deadly assaults on Jews on American soil.

Furthermore, a disturbing recent survey shows that 41 percent of Americans don’t know what Auschwitz was, including a shocking two-thirds of millennials.

Another new survey finds that 69 percent of millennials and Gen Xers in France, a nation once occupied by the Nazis, didn’t know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Worse, 25 percent of millennials said they had never heard of (or were unsure if they had heard of) the Holocaust and 20 percent said they believe it’s “acceptable” to hold anti-Semitic views.

There is a very good reason why the credo of those who observe Holocaust Remembrance Day is “Never again.”

I have been to Auschwitz multiple times. It is impossible to stand in that cursed place and not feel the weight of the sadness, loss, terror and evil in the very air around you.

75 yrs ago, Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated. I’ve been there several times-closest thing to hell that exists on earth. But today, we celebrate that Jews are free in their God-given land & will never again be placed in Nazi death camps. @IDF protects Israel. https://t.co/PQvt68RrQL — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 27, 2020

Anyone who’s ever been to Auschwitz will never again toss around ignorant comparisons of various U.S. policies to “Nazis” and “concentration camps.”

And I guarantee that once you’ve been there, you’ll never forget.

Unfortunately, too many people haven’t been there and haven’t been taught what happened there and in other such camps.

I like to believe that no human being who really understands what this was about could possibly feel anything but revulsion at the very idea of anti-Semitism.

And yet, it’s on the rise, which tells us we need to redouble our efforts to teach our children this history.

We all know that those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.

This is a chapter of history we must never allow to be repeated.

David Clossen has more on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in light of current events in this must-read article at The Daily Signal.

