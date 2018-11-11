SECTIONS
Mike Huckabee Applauds Dan Crenshaw, Pete Davidson for Incredible Message on Civility

By Jack Davis
at 3:13pm
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee doesn’t often praise what he sees on “Saturday Night Live.” But when he saw the interaction between SNL cast member Pete Davidson and Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who Davidson had mocked the week before, Huckabee realized he was watching one of those moments that made America famous.

“This is the way things should be done. Use a sense of humor and civility to deal w/ offenses. Way better than mob violence and screaming at people in public places. Congats @DanCrenshawTX and Pete Davidson,” he tweeted.

Last Saturday, Davidson suggested that Crenshaw, who wears an eyepatch after losing an eye during combat in Afghanistan, looked like a “hit man in a porno movie” and denigrated the circumstances of his wounding.

After a week of bipartisan outrage that followed, Crenshaw appeared with Davidson this weekend on “SNL”. Davidson apologized and after a few jokes, Crenshaw spoke about unity, and included Davidson in that message, recalling that Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, according to a video of the show.

The segment concluded with each man saying, “Never forget.”

The men shook hands, then Davidson said to the audience, “And that is from both of us!”

Huckabee was not the only one moved to comment on Twitter.

The segment came a day after Crenshaw said he was not looking for an apology.

“I don’t want to ask for apologies,” he said Friday on the Fox News show “The Story,” adding, “Let’s try harder not to be offended in this country all the time.”

“I don’t have to be offended. I don’t have to be angry about it,” he said. “(Republicans) lost the House. We didn’t have to have riots, and we didn’t. And I think that’s a really good step in the right direction.”

On Tuesday, after winning his race, Crenshaw made light of the SNL skit saying that the man who inspired him to run was “upset because the recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ controversy has resulted in me having more Twitter followers than (him),” USA Today reported.

Crenshaw later noted that Americans “are not a people that shatter at the first sign of offense.”

Crenshaw also sought to share a message that unity is the key to bringing people through hard and painful times.

“(When) my wife Tara got the phone call that I’d been seriously injured, and I may never actually lay eyes on her again, she wasn’t alone,” he said. “Friends and teammates were with her. This life, this purpose, this American spirit that we hold dear, we are not alone, we do it together.”

