Mike Huckabee Points the Blame at Obama for Russian Fiasco

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee said the one person who escaped blame for the Russia fiasco is former President Barack Obama.

“Now they’re saying, well, (Trump) colluded with Russians so he could win, but he didn’t really want to win. You can’t have it both ways, Democrats and media.

And the third thing I think is important: Who was in charge of the government when all these things happened? Who was running the government?” Huckabee asked on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning.

“Prior to the election, it was not Donald Trump. It was not Corey Lewandowski. It was not Paul Manafort.

“It was none of these people. It was Barack Obama.”

Huckabee continued to list members of the Obama administration and asked why they weren’t able to protect America from foreign interference.

“(It was) Susan Rice. It was James clapper, John Brennan. It was Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, they were the ones in government,” he said.

“Donald Trump had zero power. Why aren’t we hearing the fact that when everything happened, the supposed Russia collusion, these were the people who were supposed to be protecting America and they were asleep at the switch?

“And if it happened, it happened because they let it happen. And they weren’t competent enough to stop it.”

Huckabee also said Democrats should step forward with any additional evidence or move on from the Russia issue entirely.

“They need to be blaring out on loud speakers the song from Elsa in ‘Frozen:’ ‘Let it go. Let it go.’ They’re not going to do that. I mean, it’s evident by the things they’ve been saying over the past 24 hours,” he said.

“And frankly, I’m stunned by both the media and the Democrats who don’t have even the courtesy of acknowledging that this is a president who has been falsely accused, as well as the people around him. For two years, they have relentlessly attacked him and accused him.

“And here’s a little word to Adam the Schiff: Adam, you’ve been saying you’ve got evidence. Show up with a box full of it and empty it out on the Capitol steps, or shut the heck up.”

