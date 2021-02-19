Mike Huckabee: Biden Shocks at Town Hall, Six Weird Moments Leave Many Questions

On Tuesday, President Biden had a town hall on CNN that’s being described as “disastrous.”

Not because he fumbled any tough questions from CNN. Those are as rare for him as generators at Texas Home Depots right now.

No, as is often the case, the weird gaffes were all of Biden’s own making. Here’s a list titled “Biden’s Six Weirdest Moments at the CNN Town Hall.”

Some make you concerned about his state of mind, like claiming we didn’t have the COVID-19 vaccine when he came into office. Biden got vaccinated himself on live TV on Dec. 21, a month before he took office.

Some critics are calling that a lie, but why tell a lie that everyone knows isn’t true? It just makes people think, “Does he not remember that?”

Some of the rest of the weird moments would just be insulting if they weren’t coming from someone with the fearsome power of the presidency behind him. Like claiming that the biggest domestic threat of terrorism is from white supremacists in our police and military.

I’m sure the cops and National Guard troops in D.C. who are freezing their heinies off to protect him from the imaginary armies of insurrectionist Trump voters appreciate being called racist terrorists.

As one commentator on Instapundit pointed out, nothing says you’re doing the will of the people like surrounding yourself with troops and razor wire fences, confiscating guns and cracking down on free speech.

But maybe even more shocking was Biden’s apologia for those “good folks” who run communist China, and their vicious crackdowns on protesters in Hong Kong and brutal, even genocidal policies against cultural, racial and religious minorities.

Here is what he said about his pal, President Xi Jinping:

“And so the idea I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan, trying to end the One China policy by making it forceful — I said — and by the — he said he — he gets it. Culturally, there are different norms that each country and they — their leaders — are expected to follow.”

He must think that the phrase “When in Rome…” ends with “don’t criticize them for throwing Christians to the lions.”

I think he’s taken tolerance for “multiculturalism” to its ultimate repellant conclusion.

It’s shocking to hear these words coming from an American president, especially after four years of seeing Trump stand up to China while Biden and his party were calling him a dictator, accusing him of being soft on dictators and even comparing him to Hitler.

If a real Hitler were around today, would Biden tell us he’s not going to speak out against him because, after all, putting Jews in concentration camps is just his nation’s “cultural norm”?

And as Biden reminded us, the Nazis were expected to “just follow orders.”

(Since I hate to leave you with such a chilling, but accurate, comment, here’s a humorous satire story from the Babylon Bee that contains more truth than Biden’s entire town hall. It’s headlined, “To Save Time, The Babylon Bee Will Now Just Republish Everything Biden Says Verbatim.”

