Mike Huckabee: Biden's About to Put 57 Million Jobs in Jeopardy with 1 Law, Makes Keystone Look Like Nothing

It’s often been said that the states are the laboratories for the federal government. States can try a policy idea on a limited level to see if it works before Washington imposes it nationwide.

But the Democrats don’t seem to understand how this works. You see, the idea is that if it doesn’t work, then Washington shouldn’t impose it on everyone. Yet what we’re seeing now with the Dems fully in charge is the exact opposite.

I already warned you about the PRO Act, a national version of California’s AB 5 law.

How did that experiment work out in the state laboratory? It was an unmitigated disaster that devastated freelancers, contract workers and the gig economy, from Uber drivers to club musicians.

It’s probably one of the top five reasons so many people signed a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, although it’s hard to say since there are so many reasons.

And what’s the Democrats’ reaction to that deadly lab explosion?

The House just passed, and President Joe Biden has endorsed, the PRO Act, which would endanger the jobs and career choices of 57 million freelance, contract and gig workers. It would make Biden’s killing of 11,000 union jobs by axing the Keystone XL pipeline project look like a warm-up act.

Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media has some personal comments on how bad this bill was for Californians, so bad that even many liberals opposed it because it destroyed their jobs.

But the party higher-ups want it because it empowers and enriches unions, who give money to Democrats like them, furthering their mad dream of one-party leftist rule — another California experiment that’s proven disastrous.

In other states, we saw how loosening voter integrity laws undermined trust in the election results.

And while the Dems and their media lackeys have tried to paint any suggestion that voter fraud exists as treasonous, there have been a number of arrests for it in several states. Here’s just the latest.

Nevada sent mail-in ballots to nearly all registered voters, and in Clark County, more than 92,000 mail-in ballots were returned as undeliverable. That’s how many ballots were floating around in the mail in one county alone. Biden’s margin of victory in Nevada was less than 34,000 votes.

This is why a recent survey found that large majorities of Americans across the political spectrum want voter integrity laws tightened, not loosened.

So what is the D.C. Democrats’ reaction to these failed lab experiments?

The House just passed H.R. 1, a bill that would legalize and impose nationwide an array of anti-ballot integrity actions like expanded mail-in ballots and banning voter ID.

It’s a bill that Utah Sen. Mike Lee described, with admirable understatement, as “rotten to the core” and “written in hell by the devil himself.”

It is true that the states perform a valuable function by acting as laboratories. But someone please inform the Democrats in Washington that the idea is to adopt only the successful experiments, not to take every Frankenstein’s monster that gets created and unleash it on the entire nation.

